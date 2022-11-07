Opioid overdose deaths continue to spike in Culpeper-area health district

Overdose deaths from using opioids continue to climb in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, according to a release Monday morning from the local health department.

“The substance use and abuse epidemic is a widespread public health emergency that has led to an increase in emergency room visits, non-fatal overdoses, and a spread of infectious diseases linked to needle use,” according to the release.

Culpeper-area health departments, in response, are actively offering ‘Revive’ Narcan training at health fairs, community events and by appointment for businesses and organizations.

In the past five years, the health district spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties has experienced over 200 overdose deaths. Rates continue to increase along with the threat of new drugs introduced into the community, the health dept. stated.

Overdose rates may be higher, yet undocumented, due to home use of Narcan, the release stated.

Opioid overdoses are the leading cause of substance use overdoses in the state and local health district. Opioids include prescriptions opioids (codeine, oxycontin, hydrocodone, etc.), heroin, and synthetic opioids (fentanyl).

Opioids have been involved in 86 percent of the district’s fatal overdose deaths from 2017 to 2021, according to the release.

According to VDH Fatal Overdose Surveillance, the local health district has a higher rate of fatal opioid overdose deaths (28 per 100,000 total population) than Virginia with a rate of (25.8 per 100,000).

Virginia has experienced a decline in overall emergency department visits due to drug overdoses though the last two years revealed an increasing trend of unintentional overdose visits, according to the health district.

RRHD reports a rate of 46.9 (per 100,000) monthly emergency department visits for opioids, significantly higher to Virginia’s rate of 33.3 in 2021.

Several community partners are providing free Narcan around the Culpeper-area including Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services. Narcan is used to revive people experiencing an overdose from opioids. Contact askRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov to schedule training.