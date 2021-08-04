Orange reopens virtual learning applications after school board makes masks optional

Orange County Public Schools has reopened student applications for its Virtual OC course of study after the school board recently voted to make face masks optional when schools reopen in a week.
At its Aug. 2 meeting, the Orange County School Board passed a resolution not requiring face coverings in OCPS school buildings.
Administration quickly responded by extending sign-up for virtual learning until 5 p.m. this Friday, Aug. 6. Parents with questions should contact their child's principal, according to a school system release.
A link to the application is posted on the Orange County Public Schools website. The first day of school in Orange is Aug. 11.
The resolution adopted by the OC School Board noted the seven-day average number of newly reported COVID-19 cases in Orange County was low, and that the Governor's emergency orders requiring masks expired June 30.
The State Health Commissioner's emergency orders requiring masks expired July 25 and on July 9, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for COVID-19 prevention in K-12 schools, the resolution stated.
CDC guidance indicates the mask requirement can be lifted for fully vaccinated people in most settings, including schools, the school board resolution stated.
"Promoting in-person learning and focusing the attention of educators on instruction is critical to the education and health of the children of Orange County; and given current obstacles, distinguishing between vaccinated and unvaccinated students and staff raises enforcement and privacy concerns for school staff," the resolution stated.
"The Orange County School Board believes strongly in the rights of individuals to make decisions regarding their own personal health needs."
As a result, the wearing of masks shall be optional for all school buildings both indoors and outdoors, the resolution stated.
"All students, staff, and community members are encouraged to make their own decisions respecting their personal health and choose whether to wear a mask. Any harassment, discrimination, bullying, or intimidation based on any person's decision to wear or not wear a mask will not be tolerated," the school board said.