Orange rises to medium COVID community level, rest of local health district still low

Community spread

COVID community levels as of May 20, 2022.

 RRHD

COVID cases continue to rise nationally and in Virginia fueled by the Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.12.1 estimated to now comprise 47.5% of sequenced viruses, according to Friday’s weekly COVID-19 update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Hospitalizations are also rising across the entire country, overall up 26% the past two weeks.

Even though five-county RRHD, with Culpeper at the center, is also seeing an uptick in cases, four counties continue to remain at a Low Community Level. Orange is now at a Medium Community Level, the update stated.

Culpeper County reported less than 150 new COVID cases in the past two weeks, as of May 20, and no new deaths.

UVA Culpeper Medical Center reported 143 confirmed cases in the ER for the week ending May 6; the ICU was 77 percent occupied the week ending April 29. Patients hospitalized for the virus in the hospital have not been reported for two months.

Facility outbreaks as of May 20 in RRHD were reported at Blue Ridge Christian Homes in Fauquier and Dogwood Village in Orange.

Dogwood had reported being virus free earlier this year after various outbreaks, and deaths of nursing home residents, during the two-year pandemic. The facility was holding a job fair Saturday, offering a $5,000 sign-on bonus for full-time nurses and $2,500 part time. CNA sign-on bonuses are $3,000 FT and $1,500 PT.

There were no outbreaks reported in Culpeper as of this week.

The FDA has authorized a vaccine booster dose for children 5 to 11 years. Children should wait at least five months to receive their Pfizer booster after completing the 2-dose primary series, RRHD said. CDC also strengthened its recommendation that anyone 12 and older who is immunocompromised and anyone 50 and older should receive a second booster dose at least four months after their first.

With the steady increase in cases over the past few months, including among the vaccinated, now is the time to get your next dose,” the health dept. advised.

