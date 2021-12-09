'Overflowing gifts'—Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary Lights of Love shine for last time

The final Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary Lights of Love illuminated a dark, chilly and clear night outside of the emergency room on Tuesday, closing the book on an organization that gave more than 60 years of volunteerism all for love of community.
Dozens of community members, hospital staff, volunteers, family, friends and supporters huddled together for the 39th annual ceremonial kickoff to the holiday season. Since 1983, it has raised more than $400,000 for hospital equipment, improvements and areas of greatest need.
It was the last time the auxiliary will host the outdoor program as the organization gracefully dissolves Dec. 31 due to the impacts of COVID-19 on volunteers and dwindling numbers to fill leadership positions.
The incomparable Joan Proctor, longtime auxiliary chairwoman, somehow made it not so sad with her bright smile as emcee for the program.
“Years ago, it was brought to our attention that not only were the auxilians the appendages of the hospital, we were here mainly to help the community when they happened to be a patient or visitor—for over 60 years,” Proctor said.
“Yes, it’s very sad and I don’t even like to talk about it that we will be disbanding here in a couple of weeks … as we get to ready to light this beaut,iful tree one more time for this community I leave you with this …”
Proctor launched into a story she has told before about a family that lived right up the street ,whose children looked forward every year to Lights of Love. They would jump up and down and say, “Now we know it’s Christmas time,” the auxiliary president said, getting teary.
“Because of COVID, the auxilians, the Pink Ladies, the Pink Men could not walk the halls like we used to, but not hardly a week goes by that I don’t run into an employee of this hospital who comes up to me and says we miss you so much. … It’s still a very comforting thought,” Proctor said.
Hermine Thomas was there at the beginning of the auxiliary, a founding Pink Lady.
The 90-year-old walked to the stage Tuesday and pushed the button that lit the tree for the last time in honor of all auxiliary members gone before and still living. Thomas said she hoped volunteering could continue in some form at the hospital some day.
“We can’t do a lot of things that we used to do…serving the rooms and all that,” she said. “I was disappointed to hear it dissolved because I’ve been with it since it started. Mary Willis and Joan Proctor are two people hard to say no to, I know that,” she said of auxiliary organizers known for their recruitment efforts.
Thomas, asked about her pandemic experience, said she contracted the virus, but was not sickened.
But her husband of 68 years, Walt Thomas, contracted COVID as well, she said, and it contributed to his death at age 89.
“He died in the hospital in January,” Mrs. Thomas said, noting her husband, former CCHS band director, always encouraged her involvement with the auxiliary. “I would not have been able to do it without him.”
The hospital was with him at his final hour.
Auxiliary member Margaret Williams provided history at Lights of Love of the group that formed in October 1958 providing support behind the scenes nearly two years before Culpeper Memorial Hospital opened in 1960.
The Pink Ladies rain a hospitality shop where the laboratory is now located, along with a thrift shop and a coffee shop. Since 1958, the Auxiliary has contributed more than $3 million to the hospital, Williams said, and another 1.39 million hours of time.
The scholarship fund started in 1986 has given another $400,000 to high school seniors in Culpeper, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock who are entering the health field.
“We are proud of our many accomplishments, our years of service, our relationship to the hospital and our overflowing gifts to the community,” Williams said.
The auxiliary hopes to continue its legacy by using remaining bank balance funds to endow a nursing scholarship for a student at Germanna Community College.
UVA Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said the 200-member strong auxiliary has given unselfishly to the community in so many ways, bringing the community together once again for Lights of Love.
“This year, however, is bittersweet,” she said of the auxiliary dissolving at the end of the year.
A pink redwood tree was planted in the hospital’s healing garden to memorialize the Pink Ladies and gentlemen who brightened their hallways for so many years, Staton said.
“We will be forever grateful for your service, love and dedication to our hospital,” she said.
The nursing scholarship the auxiliary will endow will continue the good work, said local nursing professor Dr. Patti Lisk, Dean of Nursing & Health Technologies at Germanna Community College.
“The last few years as you well know have been really tough on nurses. Nurses have been there through thick and thin. They’ve cared for the sickest of the patients then they vaccinated all of us and now they’re testing all of us. Nurses are in high demand,” she said.
Some nurses had to leave facilities and go home and care for their own family members sick with COVID. Some left the profession to go home and care for little ones who needed to have home schooling, Lisk said.
“With the increased need and the decrease in nursing we have an enormous nursing shortage in Virginia and Culpeper and every locality,” she said.
UVA Culpeper Medical Center is experiencing it with many workers feeling burned out and under-appreciated as the pandemic nears the two-year mark.
Many students at Germana lost their jobs in service and hospitality and struggled to get by, Lisk added. Money for a scholarship will help at least one become a registered nurse, she said, noting that 85 percent of community college graduates continue to work in their community.
The Rev. Habacuc Diaz, pastor of Primera Iglesia Bautista Marantha, blessed the gathering with a comforting prayer.
“We pray that you embrace all those who have lost a loved one or who are struggling with an illness, that you disperse all the shadow of sorrow,” he said.
“We pray that you may bring new light, be a flame that brings warmth to our auxiliary members, health professionals, county members, technicians, administrators and all those who have invested not only their time and resources, but also their lives to make this hospital a place that provides loving care through the years and blessing for all the sickness of our community.”
