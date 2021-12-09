'Overflowing gifts'—Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary Lights of Love shine for last time

Proctor launched into a story she has told before about a family that lived right up the street ,whose children looked forward every year to Lights of Love. They would jump up and down and say, “Now we know it’s Christmas time,” the auxiliary president said, getting teary.

“Because of COVID, the auxilians, the Pink Ladies, the Pink Men could not walk the halls like we used to, but not hardly a week goes by that I don’t run into an employee of this hospital who comes up to me and says we miss you so much. … It’s still a very comforting thought,” Proctor said.

Hermine Thomas was there at the beginning of the auxiliary, a founding Pink Lady.

The 90-year-old walked to the stage Tuesday and pushed the button that lit the tree for the last time in honor of all auxiliary members gone before and still living. Thomas said she hoped volunteering could continue in some form at the hospital some day.

“We can’t do a lot of things that we used to do…serving the rooms and all that,” she said. “I was disappointed to hear it dissolved because I’ve been with it since it started. Mary Willis and Joan Proctor are two people hard to say no to, I know that,” she said of auxiliary organizers known for their recruitment efforts.