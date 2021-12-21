PATH Foundation giving away 400 "Radical Kindness" books with $20 bill this week in Culpeper area

A community program incorporating random acts of kindness with paying it forward, PATH Foundation has announced it is giving away 400 copies of the book, "Radical Kindness: The Life Changing Power of Giving and Receiving," by Angela C. Santomero.
Books are being randomly distributed in Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, each with a $20 bill tucked inside.
In addition, PATH Foundation is giving away 400 copies of, "Be Kind: You Can Make the World a Happier Place! 125 Kind Things to Say & Do," by Naomi Shulman.
The book is being given out to children and does not contain cash.
“At the PATH Foundation, we think kindness and these books are always relevant, no matter the season,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO. “By giving out a large number of books, we wanted to spread the joy and share kindness.”
Santomero, the author of Radical Kindness, has worked on many PBS children’s shows as executive producer and co-creator, according to a release. She has been nominated for more than 25 Emmy Awards.
During graduate school, she was impacted by the work of researcher Daniel Anderson who studied the negative effects of television violence on children. The author was also greatly influenced by Fred Rogers, star of the PBS program Mister Rogers Neighborhood.
With regards to the book, Santomero says, “I firmly believe in the radical power of kindness in my life. The fact is, when you treat yourself and others with warmth, empathy, and respect, life changing benefits follow. Together, let’s start a movement to heart-see and change the way we look at the world.”
With a forward in the book by Deepak Chopra, the book has received rave reviews, according to PATH Foundation. Actor Jason Priestly writes, “Radical Kindness and Angela Santomero are exactly what the world needs now. This wonderful book will teach you a simple practice that will improve both your life and the world. It’s a must read for everyone.”
Connolly stated, “At the PATH Foundation, we think kindness and this book are needed now more than ever.”
Books will be distributed Christmas week and the week before New Year. pathforyou.org.