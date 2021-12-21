PATH Foundation giving away 400 "Radical Kindness" books with $20 bill this week in Culpeper area

A community program incorporating random acts of kindness with paying it forward, PATH Foundation has announced it is giving away 400 copies of the book, "Radical Kindness: The Life Changing Power of Giving and Receiving," by Angela C. Santomero.

Books are being randomly distributed in Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, each with a $20 bill tucked inside.

In addition, PATH Foundation is giving away 400 copies of, "Be Kind: You Can Make the World a Happier Place! 125 Kind Things to Say & Do," by Naomi Shulman.

The book is being given out to children and does not contain cash.

“At the PATH Foundation, we think kindness and these books are always relevant, no matter the season,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO. “By giving out a large number of books, we wanted to spread the joy and share kindness.”

Santomero, the author of Radical Kindness, has worked on many PBS children’s shows as executive producer and co-creator, according to a release. She has been nominated for more than 25 Emmy Awards.