 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Ashley Furniture
PATH Foundation giving away 400 "Radical Kindness" books with $20 bill this week in Culpeper area
0 comments
editor's pick top story

PATH Foundation giving away 400 "Radical Kindness" books with $20 bill this week in Culpeper area

  • 0
Book

PATH Foundation with random kindness will be distributing 400 copies of this book this week and next around the Culpeper area, with a $20 bill tucked inside.

 harpercollins.com

A community program incorporating random acts of kindness with paying it forward, PATH Foundation has announced it is giving away 400 copies of the book, "Radical Kindness: The Life Changing Power of Giving and Receiving," by Angela C. Santomero.

Books are being randomly distributed in Fauquier, Culpeper and Rappahannock counties, each with a $20 bill tucked inside.

In addition, PATH Foundation is giving away 400 copies of, "Be Kind: You Can Make the World a Happier Place! 125 Kind Things to Say & Do," by Naomi Shulman.

The book is being given out to children and does not contain cash.

“At the PATH Foundation, we think kindness and these books are always relevant, no matter the season,” said Christy Connolly, PATH Foundation president and CEO. “By giving out a large number of books, we wanted to spread the joy and share kindness.”

Santomero, the author of Radical Kindness, has worked on many PBS children’s shows as executive producer and co-creator, according to a release. She has been nominated for more than 25 Emmy Awards.

During graduate school, she was impacted by the work of researcher Daniel Anderson who studied the negative effects of television violence on children. The author was also greatly influenced by Fred Rogers, star of the PBS program Mister Rogers Neighborhood.

With regards to the book, Santomero says, “I firmly believe in the radical power of kindness in my life. The fact is, when you treat yourself and others with warmth, empathy, and respect, life changing benefits follow. Together, let’s start a movement to heart-see and change the way we look at the world.”

With a forward in the book by Deepak Chopra, the book has received rave reviews, according to PATH Foundation. Actor Jason Priestly writes, “Radical Kindness and Angela Santomero are exactly what the world needs now. This wonderful book will teach you a simple practice that will improve both your life and the world. It’s a must read for everyone.”

Connolly stated, “At the PATH Foundation, we think kindness and this book are needed now more than ever.”

Books will be distributed Christmas week and the week before New Year. pathforyou.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Contact with nature reduces feelings of loneliness

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden's vaccine mandates?
Health

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden's vaccine mandates?

  • Updated

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors.

New proof Atlantic City casinos doing well; tax breaks near
Health

New proof Atlantic City casinos doing well; tax breaks near

  • Updated

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — With New Jersey lawmakers just days away from considering big tax breaks for Atlantic City's casinos, saying that as many as four are in danger of closing, state regulators released the latest evidence Thursday that the casinos appear to be doing just fine.

Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states
Health

Health worker vaccine mandate blocked in half the states

  • Updated

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court panel on Wednesday lifted a nationwide ban against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for health care workers, instead blocking the requirement in only certain states and creating the potential for patchwork enforcement across the country.

Live theater in London, NYC grapple with new virus outbreaks
Health

Live theater in London, NYC grapple with new virus outbreaks

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily closing everything from London’s revival of “Cabaret” starring Eddie Redmayne to mighty “Hamilton” in New York.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert