Culpeper Police say narcotics may have been a contributing factor in the recent death of a local teenager.

The opioid epidemic has not spared Culpeper County, and as the death toll mounts across the country, an influx of fentanyl is making it even more difficult to control. The potent opioid is making its way into counterfeit pills, vape cartridges and even cannabis, according to local authorities. A local mom reached out with a story about her daughter, who she said overdosed, and survived, while vaping last spring with her friends in a high school bathroom.

“Stay the hell away from it because you don’t know what you are getting,” she said.

“This is me trying to make a change … for myself and my children and for other people … it’s terrifying to know you send your children to school and this is in the environment,” she said. “It’s a nationwide problem — this is not Culpeper’s problem, this is everywhere.”

Youth Risk Behavior Report updated,

anxiety on rise

According to the woman, her teenage daughter was revived with Narcan, administered by a Sheriff’s Office school resource officer. She feels officials should put more effort and resources into monitoring school bathrooms.

“My goal would be to try to build some kind of platform or outlet to get things changed,” she said. “[It] is not OK to tell a parent whose kid almost died you don’t have the staff to put someone outside of every bathroom.”

Last month, the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office reported another teen girl overdosed at school on fentanyl disguised to look like a Percocet pill.

She was revived with Narcan. Three other high school students were charged with drug dealing in the case. According to local police, fentanyl pills pressed to look like Percocet 30s is a local trend.

Of an estimated 3,000 7th–12th graders surveyed last summer in Culpeper County Public Schools, 16.2% said they had been offered, sold or given an illegal drug on school property, according to the 2022 Culpeper Youth Risk Behavior Report through University of Virginia Weldon Cooper Center. That’s up from 10.6% in the 2017 survey.

Culpeper County Public Schools Executive Director of Student Services, Dr. Russell Houck said the division’s discipline data supports the finding.

Houck led a discussion on the risk behavior report at a recent meeting of the Health Advisory Board, addressing student wellness related to nutrition, physical activity, social well-being, emotional well-being and drug use.

The wellness areas are all related, Houck said.

Many youth risk behaviors increased during the pandemic, the survey showed.

More than 14% of students said they were offered, sold or given illegal drugs outside of school. And 6.6% of students said they took prescription pills without a doctor’s prescription or differently than how a doctor told them to use it, according to the survey.

Of students surveyed, 6.3% said someone who lives in their home uses illegal drugs, or excessively uses alcohol or prescription pills.

Nearly 28% of local teens said they had tried vaping and nearly 14% said they currently vape; 14.2% of middle and high school students said they use alcohol and 10.7% use marijuana, according to the Weldon Cooper survey.

Asked if they had ever used cocaine, 1.4% of students responded yes; 1% admitted to using heroin; inhalants 4.3%; methamphetamines 1.1%; ecstasy 1%; and hallucinogenic drugs 3.7%.

Nearly 10% of the CCPS students reported someone in their household had gone to jail for illegal drug use.

Perhaps the most eye-opening finding was that more than 65% of Culpeper middle and high school students reported they experienced extreme anxiety with 48% missing school because of it.

More than 45% said they feel sad or hopeless for two weeks or more at a time, and 23% of students said they had seriously considered suicide.

Open communication, dangers of fentanyl

Culpeper Police early on Wednesday responded to a Birch Drive home on a 911 call for an unresponsive male juvenile. He was declared dead on the scene, according to authorities, who said narcotics appear to be a potential factor in the death.

Culpeper Police Captain Tim Chilton said nothing is worse than responding to the death of a child.

“We have to do better as parents. We have to do better as friends,” he stated. “Open lines of communications with these young folks are imperative. Please be concerned for our young folks—check their rooms, check their cars and listen to your instincts. We are gonna do better I promise you that, but we have to have your help.”

According to the local health department, there have been reports from other states where fentanyl was found in a vaping device. Products have also been identified that were laced with high-potency THC and methamphetamines.

The Drug Enforcement Administration last fall advised the public of an alarming emerging trend of colorful “rainbow” fentanyl, a new method used by drug cartels to sell highly addictive and potentially deadly pills made to look like candy to children and young people.

Brightly-colored fentanyl is being seized in multiple forms, including pills, powder, and blocks that resembles sidewalk chalk, according to the DEA. Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

School Health Advisory Board developing strategies

Local community leaders and the public schools are in the process of adopting strategies to respond to the drug crisis, and how it’s impacting students. It’s also up to parents to be educated about dangerous substances like fentanyl and to know signs of drug use in their child, like Chilton said.

The police captain said they had the go-ahead to bring back the “Hidden in Plain Sight” program that uses a mock teen bedroom to highlight risky behavior.

Last week, community leaders and public school faculty filled the forum at Eastern View High School for a two-hour meeting of the School Health Advisory Board. Among many other topics, student drug use was touched upon, an issue more extensively examined in the 2022 Culpeper Youth Risk Behavior Report that was the focus of the Feb. 9 meeting.

It was a follow up to the October meeting to review highlights of the report as well as to update the school division’s 2018 student wellness goals and strategies plan, according to CCPS spokesperson Laura Hoover.

“What’s important is this is a community issue that we are trying to improve upon,” Houck said.

CCPS has strategies in place to deal with student substance use, Hoover stated in an email leading up to the meeting.

The 2018 student wellness goals and strategies plan includes addressing substance use in students, albeit briefly.

New strategies more thoroughly explore school involvement including curriculum on substance use and abuse, referrals to counselors and community partners for awareness campaigns.

“These wellness strategies are intended to foster partnerships between the schools, law enforcement, local government agencies, nonprofits and private service providers to develop a comprehensive community approach to address the issues,” Hoover said in an email.

Culpeper Wellness Foundation gave a grant to update the Culpeper Youth Risk Behavior Report, Houck said.

Some of the results are saddening, he said, and some are shocking.

“But also not unsurprising, if you’ve been paying attention to what’s going on in society, particularly locally,” he said.

This is the first in an ongoing series on teen vaping and drug use, community response and impacts.