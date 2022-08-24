 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rabid skunk killed by dog in neighborhood near Warrenton

Rabies

Wildlife Services rabies biologists take a tissue sample from an anesthetized raccoon. The test will determine whether or not this animal ingested enough rabies vaccine to be protected. Baiting rabies vaccines is part of Wildlife Services’ National Rabies Management Program.

 USDA

A dead skunk found near a Warrenton intersection last week has tested positive for rabies.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District issued the advisory Wednesday in order to protect the health of local residents, the agency said in a release.

The rabies-infected skunk was found near the intersection of Riley and Rock Springs roads, just west of Vint Hill Farms and northeast of the Town of Warrenton, a couple of miles off of Lee Highway.

A local resident contacted Fauquier Animal Control about their dog that was in contact with and had killed the skunk, according to the health dept. release.

Animal control collected the skunk remains and the local health department sent it to the State Lab for testing Wednesday, August 17.

The skunk was reported positive for rabies on Friday, August 19, the release stated.

The local health department has contacted all identified individuals who may have had contact with the skunk and assessed individual needs for rabies post-exposure shots.

The health district encouraged residents to speak with friends, family, co-workers and neighbors, including those who are elderly and disabled, about rabies and the importance of not feeding wildlife and leaving wild animals alone.

It is important to keep pets and livestock up to date on their rabies vaccinations, according to the advisory. The dog exposed to the rabid skunk had an up-to-date rabies vaccination and will require a booster and 45-day observation following the exposure.

Exposed, unvaccinated domestic animals can be isolated for up to six months in strict confinement per state law.

Residents who own a pet or regularly feed and care for feral or farm cats should make sure to get them vaccinated for rabies. There is no approved, post exposure vaccine or treatment for domestic animals, and rabies is nearly 100% fatal once symptoms begin.

Rabies vaccines are inexpensive and highly effective at preventing the spread of rabies, according to the health department.

Individuals bitten or scratched by a wild or unknown animal should report the bite to local animal control and contact their primary health care provider or health department for evaluation and medical recommendations.

To report an animal bite or possible rabies exposure incident, contact the Fauquier Environmental Health Office at 540/347-6363, or Fauquier Animal Control at 540/347-3300.

Are you ready to retire? Here's how to tell

