Radiology RN gets Fauquier Health DAISY Award for extraordinary nurses

Fauquier Health Registered Nurse Kari Schwind is the latest recipient of the DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses for the second quarter of 2022.

The award recognizes the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Schwind works in the Outpatient Special Procedures department in the Warrenton hospital as an Interventional Radiology RN.

She received strong nominations from her patients, according to a release from Fauquier Health. They showcased a level of dedication and compassion she provides to her patients.

“Kari embraced me with her warming smile. She was so caring and compassionate and made me feel comfortable and relaxed,” one patient wrote in the nomination. “She touched my heart by sharing her very own private story that day when I was so scared and nervous of what was to come next.”

Another nomination that Schwind received was a true testament to her ability to patient care. The patient commented she exceeded expectations.

“[Kari] transmits confidence and professionalism in all she does, but it was her kind heart and dedication to her patients on that day that she was able to transform a potentially negative situation (my nervousness and anxiety) into the possible best outcome.”

During the surprise Daisy Award presentation ceremony, the hallway in her department was lined with fellow team members and leadership who came to applaud and congratulate her.

The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by healthcare facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion. The DAISY Team Award is for nurse-led teams of two or more who come together to solve a specific situation by going above and beyond. Nursing teams may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Fauquier Health to receive a certificate, "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are and the incredibly meaningful difference your teamwork makes in the lives of so many people." The DAISY Award winner also receives a specially engraved plaque engraved with the name of the Team. DAISYfoundation.org.