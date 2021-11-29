Remember, honor on Culpeper hospital 'Lights of Love' Christmas tree

Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary is again offering the community the opportunity to remember a friend or loved one on its annual “Lights of Love” Christmas tree.

Brochures are available at the main entrance of UVA Culpeper Medical Center on Sunset Lane.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This year’s tree lighting program will be held at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7 near the ER entrance of the hospital.

Lights may be purchased in advance to honor someone or as a memorial. A white light is for someone who has passed away and a red light honors someone living. Sponsor a light on the tree for $10 or $50 for a light in the star.

Individuals honored and in memoriam will be listed in the honor/memorial books in the lobby of the hospital main entrance. Funds contributed will go towards endowing a scholarship for a nursing student at Germanna Community College.

For more information contact committee chair Bess Brook at mr.bearcatsmom@comcast.net.