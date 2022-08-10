RRHD COVID-19 update: Culpeper back at high community spread, hospitalizations rise

Culpeper continues to experience COVID-19 spread as newer viral variants ramp up this summer.

More than two years after its first documented cases of the novel coronavirus, the county is back at “High” for its Community Level as determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control.

Throughout Virginia, COVID-19 case rates appear to be plateauing, but do remain high, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District said in an Aug. 5 update. Current infection rates are more than five times higher this summer than they were last summer.

Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations have continued to increase, slowly, even with stable case counts.

UVA Culpeper Medical Center reported 10 admissions for COVID the week of July 15, five in the week of July 22 and seven for the respiratory illness the week of July 29.

The local hospital had 38.5 percent occupancy for adult in-patient beds as of July 29. Nearly 77 percent of ICU beds were occupied.

For the week of July 29, there were 163 confirmed COVID cases in the emergency department, according to federal data reported to the Center for Medicaid and Medicare Services by UVA Culpeper Medical Center, located on Sunset Lane.

Four out of every five new COVID-19 cases are the BA.5 subvariant, according to the CDC.

UVA’s Biocomplexity Institute now estimates 16 COVID-19 infections for every case reported.

In RRHD, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock are at Medium level and Fauquier at Low.

There were 39 reported cases in Culpeper on Aug. 5 and a seven-day daily average of 22 cases. During the entire pandemic, Culpeper cases peaked over the winter of 21-22 with 247 reported cases at the end of January.

For communities at a High level, the CDC recommends masking in public indoor spaces for all residents, according to the health department. For communities at a Medium level, high-risk individuals should also consider masking. For those traveling outside of the area where they live, for work or entertainment, checking the level of COVID-19 transmission at the destination may also be a good idea, the update stated.

RRHD has received questions from local residents about whether it is best to wait until a new COVID-19 booster dose is available sometime this fall, or to get a booster now if eligible.

“While we always encourage our community members to speak to your primary-care provider or child’s pediatrician about any questions or concerns you may have about the COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Fauci, the White House’s chief COVID-19 medical director, advises that ‘The threat to you [from BA.5] is now. If you are not vaccinated to the fullest—namely, not gotten boosters according to the recommendations—you are putting yourself at increased risk. Getting boosted now does not preclude you from also getting an [Omicron-specific] booster in the fall. If the risk is now, address the current risk,’ ” the regional health district said.