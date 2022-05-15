RRHD marks 'tragic milestone' of million dead from COVID

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In recognition of May 6-12, National Nurses Week, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District issued a ginormous thank you to all the nurses out there, especially public health nurses who have worked tirelessly over the past two years, the local health department stated in its weekly COVID-19 update May 13.

The pandemic has helped people realize the integral role nurses play in keeping society functioning and healthy. This year, companies went all-out in expressing appreciation.

Last Thursday marked a tragic milestone in the pandemic: one million lives lost to COVID-19.

“This is loss on an unthinkable scale, affecting everyone from our own families and neighbors to communities around the nation and globe, the release stated.

A grassroots group with more than 100,000 members are advocating for a national day of remembrance. Congress is considering legislation to create COVID-19 Memorial Day.

“Here at RRHD our hearts go out to each and every individual impacted by this heartbreaking loss,” the health dept. said.

In the five-county health district centered by Culpeper County, RRHD reported 429 COVID deaths in the past two years.

Each county in RRHD continues to stay at Low Community Levels for COVID-19, though cases and hospitalization rates are rising across the country, according to the update. The full impact of the current surge is believed to be greater than official numbers suggest because many cases go uncounted due to at-home tests that are not reported to public health and individuals with mild illness that do not seek testing. The roughly 68,000 cases currently announced each day in the U.S. likely capture only a portion of the true number, the health district said.

In other public health matters, National Tick Awareness Week is May 10-16. Ticks are not just an average pests; they are parasites that can transmit a whole host of dangerous diseases to pets and humans, including the very serious illness Lyme Disease, the release stated Ticks are also the likely source of the potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to red meat called Alpha-gal Syndrome. Growing evidence suggests that a bite from a lone star tick, Amblyomma americanum, may trigger AGS.

U.S. Health and Human Services Dept. Health Resources & Services Administration launched the New Maternal Mental Health Hotline on Mother’s Day with counselors available to provide mental health support. Call or text 1-833-9-HELP4MOMS (1-833-943-5746) in English and Spanish.

