RRHD pandemic update: Omicron peaks, declining as hospitals still full

Rappahannock-Rapidan Population Health Coordinator April Achter provided an update Thursday on the pandemic followed a Friday update from Culpeper County EMS Director Bill Oooten.

"It looks like Omicron has peaked in the United States and in the Health District," Achter stated. "We may see ups and downs over the next few weeks, but with a little luck we will mostly see declining numbers. This is welcome, encouraging news.

"Please remember that we still are seeing very high rates of illness in our community. Our hospitals are full, and many are sick at home," Achter stated.

The high illness rates have resulted in often overwhelmed hospital emergency departments as well as higher rates of hospital admissions and patients requiring intensive care, Culpeper Ooten stated in his weekly update.

"Employers have experienced staff shortages due to COVID related illness and outbreaks within their organizations or departments." Ooten said. "And of course the most tragic of impacts has been the loss of life attributed to this virus within our community.

"Since last Friday, Culpeper County has realized a total of 10 additional local deaths attributed to COVID-19."

Most recently reported deaths occurred in January, according to RRHD.

Case counts are falling, Ooten said, with 269 new cases since his last report Jan. 28, a significant decline from the previous week’s 571 new cases, he said. Current daily cases are half what they were last week.

COVID-19 is not endemic yet, stated Achter. Endemic means the level of disease in the community is relatively stable and predictable.

"We will reach that point, but currently need to work on keeping case counts low. The goal is to reduce illness, complications, and demand on healthcare until we get there," Achter said. "An endemic state doesn’t mean we stop trying to reduce the burden of illness in our community."

She quoted Oxford University professor Dr. Aris Katzourakis: "A disease can be endemic and both widespread and deadly. Malaria killed more than 600,000 people in 2020. Ten million fell ill with tuberculosis that same year and 1.5 million died. Endemic certainly does not mean that evolution has somehow tamed a pathogen so that life simply returns to ‘normal.'"

"Our best weapons remain the same. Mask, distance, vaccinate, and wash your hands.

"Getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against serious illness and hospitalization. Booster doses help, but not as much as getting vaccinated in the first place.

"If you have not gotten vaccinated or boosted and are eligible, please do so now. Do it for yourself, your family, and your community, including the health care workers we depend on when we truly need emergency care," Achter said.

COVID-19 Associated Deaths

VHD tracks hospitalization and death metrics, and those measures lag behind case counts, according to Achter. It takes time to investigate each case, and the recent surge meant that RRHD case investigators couldn’t reach every patient, or the patient wasn’t severely ill at the time of the interview.

As we catch up, you may notice the number of reported deaths in our community increase. The majority of COVID-19 associated deaths that will be added to official statistics over the next week occurred in January 2022.

There is a federal initiative to make N95s available to the public at no cost. These masks will be available at most retail pharmacies that offer COVID vaccine (limit three per person).

Masks are also available at Federally Qualified Community Health Centers, none of which are located in the RRHD five counties. These masks are not being distributed through local health departments, Achter said.