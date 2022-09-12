RRHD weekly update: COVID-19 cases down, hospitalizations stable

Reported cases of COVID-19 in Virginia are down about 20% since July and have remained stable.

Hospitalizations are also stable, according to the Sept. 9 weekly update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Within the local local health district, four out of the five counties were Medium (Culpeper and Madison) or High (Orange and Rappahannock) COVID-19 Community Levels for transmission rates as of last week. Fauquier remains Low.

RRHD is now offering the newest COVID-19 bivalent boosters in its local health departments. The Pfizer booster is available for ages 12 and older and the Moderna booster is available for ages 18 and older.

These boosters are available for those who have completed a primary vaccine series or had a previous booster at least two months ago, according to the weekly update. The bivalent vaccine is only available as a booster dose.

Monkeypox vaccine is also now available in RRHD. The Health Dept. has a very limited supply and is working to ensure residents who have been exposed or are at high risk of being exposed to monkeypox receive a vaccination.

Call the RRHD Hotline to make a vaccine appointment at 540/308-6072 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.