RRHD weekly update: COVID cases plateau, surge possible, flu season could worsen

Most health districts in Virginia are showing declining COVID-19 cases or a plateau. This means reported cases are remaining steady in numbers, according to the Oct. 28 weekly update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
According to UVA’s Biocomplexity Institute, the changing weather in Virginia is already having an effect on transmission rates and this is expected to continue. The new variants are more contagious and people are moving indoors.
A new COVID surge is possible, the local health district said. The new bivalent boosters can reduce hospitalizations and deaths. Residents can go online to schedule a COVID-19 primary or booster dose at their local health department.
Virginia Department of Health announced that this year’s flu season is already showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years.
More people are seeking care in hospitals and urgent care centers for influenza-like illness than at this point in previous years, particularly young children aged 0-4 years, the weekly update stated. Virginia health officials encourage everyone aged six months and older to get a flu vaccine this fall, with rare exception.
RRHD is offering walk-in flu vaccines in its health departments for ages 6 months and older. Each health department has a limited supply of the high-dose vaccine for ages 65+.
RRHD will offer free flu vaccines (ages 6 months to 64 years) and COVID-19 boosters (ages 5+) from 2:30-4:30 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 3 at the Belle Court Apartment Complex in Culpeper.