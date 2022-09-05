RRHD weekly update: COVID cases slowing down, continues to circulate in community

Newly reported COVID-19 cases in Virginia are slowing down, although the virus continues to circulate in the community, according to Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District weekly update Sept. 2.

Culpeper, which continues to have higher rates of the virus per 100,000 population metrics, shows up darker blue on the statewide map.

The county remains at medium for community level spread of the virus as of Sept. 2, and there was no week-to-week change either in Fauquier, at low community level, Madison at medium and Orange and Rappahannock high.

There were 15 new COVID deaths in Culpeper since mid-July, according to VDH data, for a total of 160 county residents who died over the past few years from the contagious respiratory illness still targeting frail elderly.

There were nine COVID admissions at UVA Culpeper Medical Center for the week ending Aug. 19 and the hospital was at 33 percent occupancy. Also for the week ending Aug. 19, the ER documented 248 COVID confirmed cases, according to weekly data from U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services.

The federal government is putting a pause on sending free COVID-19 testing kits to Americans beginning Sept. 2 due to a lack of funding, according to the update. For other free and low-cost testing resources such as pharmacies, health care centers and labs, visit covid.gov/tests#resources.

Some insurance companies offer reimbursement for at-home COVID tests, according to RRHD. Keep the receipt and contact the insurance provider about reimbursement.

RRHD is still providing free at-home COVID test kits in its five health department locations during business hours—8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. Please call the health department from the parking lot to request a test.

Eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine has expanded to include more people, RRHD said.

Those now eligible are: people of any sexual orientation or gender who have had anonymous or multiple (more than one) sexual partners in the past two weeks; or sex workers of any sexual orientation or gender; or staff, of any sexual orientation or gender, at establishments where sexual activity occurs, according to VDH.

As of Sept. 2, Virginia has a total of 353 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox.

Monkeypox vaccine is now available in RRHD, which has reported less than five cases, according to VDH weekly data.

The local health department has a very limited supply and is working to ensure residents who have been exposed or are at high risk of being exposed receive a vaccination. Contact RRHD Hotline at 540/308-6072.