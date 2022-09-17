RRHD weekly update: COVID community level low for five Culpeper-area counties

For the first time in a long time and just in time for special-events season, all five counties in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District are at the low level for community spread of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters and treatments can help prevent severe illness. Layering other safety measures such as testing, improved ventilation and high-quality masks can help protect one from infection, the health district spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties reported in its weekly update on Friday, Sept. 16.

“If you are scheduling a time to get your flu vaccine, please consider a COVID-19 booster, too. It is safe to get both shots at the same time for adults as well as eligible children,” the update stated.

RRHD is now offering the newest COVID-19 bivalent boosters in local health departments. The Pfizer booster is available for ages 12 and older, and the Moderna booster is available for ages 18 and older.

These boosters are available for those who have completed a primary vaccine series or had a previous booster at least two months ago. The bivalent vaccine is only available as a booster dose. Make a vaccine appointment at 540/308-6072.

Health department employees have been busy caring for the community during the pandemic on a range of fronts.

Since 2021, the dedicated, hard-working team has helped promote local residents' health by distributing 372 gun-trigger locks, attending 100 community events, providing more than 2,000 at-home COVID-19 tests, providing Narcan training to 379 individuals, and providing support via a COVID hotline for more than 1,400 inquiries.