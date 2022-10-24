RRHD weekly update: COVID decline starting to slow, time to get another booster

Across Virginia, the decline in reported COVID-19 cases is starting to slow, according to the weekly update Oct. 21 from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

COVID-19 transmission is rising in the northeast, the release stated. Globally, two subvariants have local health officials’ attention: XBB and BQ1.1.

Now is the time to get the newest bivalent booster, even for those who have already received the original (monovalent) booster, RRHD advised.

This booster provides better protection against COVID-19 variants currently circulating.

CDC on Oct. 20 approved adding COVID-19 vaccines to the agency’s recommended immunization schedules for both children and adults. This step streamlines clinical guidance for healthcare providers by including all current licensed, authorized and routinely recommended vaccines in one document, according to RRHD.

CDC recommends the use of vaccines while state and local jurisdictions determine school-entry vaccination requirements. For example, ACIP recommends flu vaccinations for everyone aged 6 months and up, but they are not required for school-entry in Virginia, according to the local health department.

Attorney General Jason Miyares last week issued a legal opinion, at the request of Gov. Glenn Youngkin on the recent CDC decision to include COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ opinion clarified that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth, according to a release from his office.

“The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health,” said Miyares.