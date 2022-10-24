 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

RRHD weekly update: COVID decline starting to slow, time to get another booster

community levels
RRHD

Across Virginia, the decline in reported COVID-19 cases is starting to slow, according to the weekly update Oct. 21 from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

COVID-19 transmission is rising in the northeast, the release stated. Globally, two subvariants have local health officials’ attention: XBB and BQ1.1.

Now is the time to get the newest bivalent booster, even for those who have already received the original (monovalent) booster, RRHD advised.

This booster provides better protection against COVID-19 variants currently circulating.

CDC on Oct. 20 approved adding COVID-19 vaccines to the agency’s recommended immunization schedules for both children and adults. This step streamlines clinical guidance for healthcare providers by including all current licensed, authorized and routinely recommended vaccines in one document, according to RRHD.

People are also reading…

CDC recommends the use of vaccines while state and local jurisdictions determine school-entry vaccination requirements. For example, ACIP recommends flu vaccinations for everyone aged 6 months and up, but they are not required for school-entry in Virginia, according to the local health department.

Attorney General Jason Miyares last week issued a legal opinion, at the request of Gov. Glenn Youngkin on the recent CDC decision to include COVID-19 vaccine on the list of recommended immunizations for children. Miyares’ opinion clarified that Virginia law does not require a COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of attending public and private schools and childcare facilities in the Commonwealth, according to a release from his office.

“The CDC cannot force vaccine requirements on Virginia families as a condition of school attendance. Required immunizations for school and childcare attendance statewide are determined by the General Assembly and the Virginia Department of Health,” said Miyares.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths

COVID-19 drove a dramatic increase in the number of women who died from pregnancy or childbirth complications in the U.S. last year, a crisis that has disproportionately claimed Black and Hispanic women as victims. A government report released Wednesday lays out grim trends across the country for expectant mothers and their newborn babies. It finds that pregnancy-related deaths have spiked nearly 80 percent since 2018, with COVID-19 being a factor in a quarter of the 1,178 deaths reported last year. The percentage of preterm and low birthweight babies also went up last year, after holding steady for years. And more pregnant or postpartum women are reporting symptoms of depression.

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day

Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot — hold onto it and hand it in at a polling place on Nov. 8. The plan is based on unfounded conspiracy theories that fraudsters will manipulate voting systems to rig results for Democrats once they have seen how many Republican votes have been returned early. If enough voters are dissuaded from casting ballots early, it could lead to long lines on Election Day.

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

CDC director tests positive for COVID-19, has mild symptoms

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has tested positive for COVID-19. The agency said in a statement that Dr. Rochelle Walensky tested positive Friday night and has mild symptoms. She is up to date on her vaccinations. The CDC said she will isolate at home and close contacts have been informed of her positive test. Walensky took over the agency in January 2021 after being appointed by President Joe Biden. She is the latest U.S. health official to test positive this year. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s pandemic response, and U.S. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra both tested positive in June.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make easy, healthy 2-ingredient pancakes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert