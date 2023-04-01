In its weekly update, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District announced new walk-in clinic hours for STDs in four of the five area health departments.

Beginning Friday, April 7, patients can walk in to be seen at clinics for sexually transmitted infections. Residents are asked to bring their insurance card and proof of income. Services will be provided on a sliding scale based on family income, according to the health district.

The four clinics are:

Madison Health Department, 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. the first Friday of each month

Culpeper Health Department, 8-11 a.m. second and fourth Fridays

Orange Health Department, 8-11 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. second and fourth Mondays

Fauquier Health Department, 8-11 a.m. the third Friday of each month

Another public health alert in the weekly update from the local health department was news from the DEA. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the American public of a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, according to RRHD.

Xylazine, also known as “Tranq,” is a powerful sedative that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved for veterinary use.

April is National Minority Health Month, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Minority Health to highlight the importance of improving the health of racial and ethnic minorities and American Indian/Alaska Native (AI/AN) communities and reducing health disparities, according to RRHD. It is estimated that only 14% of the U.S. population has proficient health literacy and nearly 20% of people in the U.S. speak a language other than English at home, according to the release.

Finally, Community Health Needs Collaborative and Community Health Solutions is still conducting a short, anonymous health needs survey to learn what is important to people in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock. The results will be used to inform ongoing efforts to make the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District a healthier community. The survey will remain open until April 15.