Seasonal illnesses update from Culpeper hospital chief, health district

Along with its weekly seasonal illnesses update, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is encouraging citizens to know what to do if they or a loved one has COVID-19 symptoms this holiday season.

The head of the Culpeper hospital says their healthcare heroes are positioned to handle any seasonal illness surge like they saw after the Thanksgiving holiday.

For eligible COVID-19 patients, the nationwide Test to Treat initiative can offer convenient access to lifesaving treatments, according to RRHD. Participating locations can be found at aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat.

In Culpeper, the COVID medications and treatments are reported available at Safeway Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreen's, Walmart Pharmacy and Martin's Pharmacy, according to the web site.

Across Virginia, hospitalizations are up for both COVID-19 and flu, according to the local health district. Almost half of those in the hospital with respiratory illness have influenza, as Virginia and the nation are in the middle of the worst flu season in a decade.

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton, asked about seasonal illnesses locally, responded in an interview Tuesday that the hospital is seeing more COVID among its workers right now.

“We have a lot of team members out with COVID, but mild symptoms. We have seen a surge a little bit with our inpatients, but that’s started to level off, which is good,” Staton said at an outdoor sign unveiling ceremony for the new UVA Health brand in Culpeper.

“We think it’s probably a sign of the gathering at Thanksgiving and then we’re likely going to see another uptick after the Christmas holiday,” the hospital president said.

Asked how Culpeper Medical Center staff felt positioned to handle any seasonal illness surge, Staton reassured.

“Oh yeah, yeah, we got it and the symptoms are much milder and really most of the patients that are coming in are for other reasons and incidentally have COVID,” she said. “Vaccines have helped, but also this new variant is milder. It’s a function of being three years into this pandemic—it’s waning and becoming more like the flu.”

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases continue to increase, according to the RRHD update. Wearing a mask indoors helps reduce risk of illness and protects friends and family gathering this holiday season.

Every U.S. household is now eligible to order four additional FREE at-home COVID-19 tests at covid.gov/tests. Kits started shipping this week.

RRHD offered this Holiday Safety Tip: wash hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds (the time it takes to sing the chorus to Jingle Bells twice) when: having touched eyes, nose, and mouth, are preparing or about to eat, touch surfaces or objects that have germs on them or after blowing nose, cough, or sneeze into hands and then touch other people’s hands or common objects.

RRHD is offering flu vaccines in the health departments in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock for ages 6 months and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Each health department has a limited supply of the high-dose vaccine for ages 65+. A parent or legal guardian must be present to provide consent for all minors.

Insurance can be billed for those with coverage and a current insurance card. Fees for those without insurance: $30 flat fee; $70 for the high-dose vaccine (while supplies last) and sliding-scale fee for those who qualify—eligibility requirements apply and proof of income.