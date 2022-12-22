 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Seasonal illnesses update from Culpeper hospital chief, health district

SeasonalillnessesRRHD

The Test to Treat initiative can offer convenient access to lifesaving COVID-19 treatments for eligible patients. 

 RRHD

Along with its weekly seasonal illnesses update, Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is encouraging citizens to know what to do if they or a loved one has COVID-19 symptoms this holiday season.

The head of the Culpeper hospital says their healthcare heroes are positioned to handle any seasonal illness surge like they saw after the Thanksgiving holiday.

For eligible COVID-19 patients, the nationwide Test to Treat initiative can offer convenient access to lifesaving treatments, according to RRHD. Participating locations can be found at aspr.hhs.gov/TestToTreat.

In Culpeper, the COVID medications and treatments are reported available at Safeway Pharmacy, CVS, Walgreen's, Walmart Pharmacy and Martin's Pharmacy, according to the web site.

Across Virginia, hospitalizations are up for both COVID-19 and flu, according to the local health district. Almost half of those in the hospital with respiratory illness have influenza, as Virginia and the nation are in the middle of the worst flu season in a decade.

People are also reading…

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton, asked about seasonal illnesses locally, responded in an interview Tuesday that the hospital is seeing more COVID among its workers right now.

“We have a lot of team members out with COVID, but mild symptoms. We have seen a surge a little bit with our inpatients, but that’s started to level off, which is good,” Staton said at an outdoor sign unveiling ceremony for the new UVA Health brand in Culpeper.

“We think it’s probably a sign of the gathering at Thanksgiving and then we’re likely going to see another uptick after the Christmas holiday,” the hospital president said.

Asked how Culpeper Medical Center staff felt positioned to handle any seasonal illness surge, Staton reassured.

“Oh yeah, yeah, we got it and the symptoms are much milder and really most of the patients that are coming in are for other reasons and incidentally have COVID,” she said. “Vaccines have helped, but also this new variant is milder. It’s a function of being three years into this pandemic—it’s waning and becoming more like the flu.”

Nationwide, COVID-19 cases continue to increase, according to the RRHD update. Wearing a mask indoors helps reduce risk of illness and protects friends and family gathering this holiday season.

Every U.S. household is now eligible to order four additional FREE at-home COVID-19 tests at covid.gov/tests. Kits started shipping this week.

RRHD offered this Holiday Safety Tip: wash hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds (the time it takes to sing the chorus to Jingle Bells twice) when: having touched eyes, nose, and mouth, are preparing or about to eat, touch surfaces or objects that have germs on them or after blowing nose, cough, or sneeze into hands and then touch other people’s hands or common objects.

RRHD is offering flu vaccines in the health departments in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock for ages 6 months and older. Walk-ins are welcome. Each health department has a limited supply of the high-dose vaccine for ages 65+. A parent or legal guardian must be present to provide consent for all minors.

Insurance can be billed for those with coverage and a current insurance card. Fees for those without insurance: $30 flat fee; $70 for the high-dose vaccine (while supplies last) and sliding-scale fee for those who qualify—eligibility requirements apply and proof of income.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-linked deaths seen in Beijing after virus rules eased

COVID-linked deaths seen in Beijing after virus rules eased

Deaths linked to the coronavirus are appearing in Beijing after weeks of China reporting no fatalities, even as the country is seeing a surge of cases. Relatives of people who died in Beijing said their loved ones had tested positive for COVID-19, while employees at shops in one complex at a funeral home said there has been a noticeable rise in traffic there. China is seeing a surge of COVID-19 cases after the government last week eased restrictions. China has not reported a COVID-19 death since Dec. 4, but experts caution China counts coronavirus deaths differently from some other countries.

Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

Planned Parenthood starts telemedicine abortions in Kansas

A Planned Parenthood affiliate says it has started teleconferences with off-site doctors for patients seeking medication abortions at one of its Kansas clinics. Tuesday's announcement by Planned Parenthood Great Plains is a small step toward potentially much broader access after Kansas voters affirmed abortion rights in August by decisively rejecting an anti-abortion ballot measure. Planned Parenthood Great Plains said it began offering telemedicine consultations Monday to patients visiting its Wichita clinic. CEO Emily Wales said the hope is to expand that service to patients at its two Kansas City-area clinics soon. The announcement came less than a month after a statecourt judge blocked Kansas from enforcing a telemedicine abortion ban.

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

White House reveals winter COVID-19 plans, more free tests

The Biden administration is once more making some free COVID-19 tests available to all U.S. households as it unveils its contingency plans for potential coronavirus surges this winter. The White House COVID-19 coordinator says cases are up across 90% of the country. Deaths and hospitalizations are also on the rise, with nearly 3,000 deaths reported last week. Dr. Anisha Jha says most of those have been concentrated in people age 65 and older. As cases begin to rise again, much of the United States is also dealing with other respiratory viruses heading into this winter with an influx of flu and RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaving your house or going to bed? When you should turn your Christmas lights off

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert