Shannon named new CEO of UVA Community Health, which includes Culpeper hospital

A seasoned healthcare executive, Erik Shannon has been named Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health, effective immediately, according a release Tuesday from University of Virginia Health, based in Charlottesville.

Shannon has been interim CEO of the community health system for a year prior to his appointment to the permanent post. UVA Culpeper Medical Center CEO Donna Station is COO of UVA Community Health.

UVA Community Health includes an integrated network of specialty medical practices and outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia staffed by UVA Community Health Medical Group, as well as UVA Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Prince William Medical Center, the release stated.

Shannon previously worked as partner at Grant Thornton, a global consulting and advisory services firm. He helped lead the transition to integrate UVA Community Health into UVA Health after UVA Health became full owner of the regional health system in July 2021.

Shannon has more than 30 years of healthcare experience leading organizational and operational strategy, including strategic planning, operational improvement, restructuring and reorganization, financial planning and physician practice management, the release stated.

“During his extensive healthcare career, Erik has led significant strategic initiatives across more than 75 healthcare systems across the country in addition to having vast experience in community hospital leadership roles,” said UVA Health CEO Dr. K. Craig Kent, MD.

“Through his transition leadership role, and now over the past 12 months of working to integrate the three community hospitals, clinics and medical group into UVA Health, Erik has accumulated deep knowledge of all of UVA Community Health’s operations and is the right leader to take UVA Community Health forward."

Shannon will oversee day-to-day patient care operations and continue to partner with UVA Health leadership and community leaders to integrate all UVA Community Health entities into UVA Health. This includes bringing all facilities on to UVA Health’s Epic electronic medical record and aligning IT systems, operations and clinical care practices with that of the academic medical center and clinics based in Charlottesville.

“This is an incredibly exciting time to be part of UVA Health as it extends its reach and expands its ability to improve health for patients in even more communities across the Commonwealth,” said Shannon in a statement. “I am grateful to be part of a team with so many talented and dedicated individuals and I look forward to continuing this important work together.”

UVA Community Health, formerly Novant Health UVA Health System, is comprised of the three community hospitals, a network of primary and specialty medical practices and outpatient centers, a medical staff of more than 850 physicians representing 60 specialties and sub-specialties, and approximately 2,500 team members, serving Culpeper and Northern Virginia.

UVA Health is an academic health system that recently expanded to include four hospitals across Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia, along with the UVA School of Medicine, UVA School of Nursing, UVA Physicians Group and the Claude Moore Health Sciences Library.

With more than 1,000 inpatient beds, approximately 40,000 inpatient stays annually and more than 1 million outpatient encounters annually at UVA Health, more than 1,000 employed and independent physicians provide comprehensive and specialized care to patients across Virginia and beyond.

Founded in 1819 as just the 10th medical school in America, the UVA School of Medicine — with 21 clinical departments, eight basic science departments and six research centers — consistently attracts some of the nation’s most prominent researchers to develop breakthrough treatments to benefit patients around the world, according to the health system release. See uvahealth.com for more information.