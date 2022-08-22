Shenandoah National Park reinstates indoor mask mandate

Shenandoah National Park has reinstated its indoor mask mandate, effective today, as COVID community transmission levels remain high in surrounding counties and towns.

The change, effective Aug. 22, 2022, requires face masks in all SNP buildings, according to a release on Sunday.

This public health precaution reverses a decision from more than five months ago when a park advisory March 4, 2022 made masks optional in park buildings.

Monday's reinstatement follows National Park Service policy and CDC guidance, which can change week to week, the release stated.

“We monitor local community levels and respond when transmission levels are high. The trigger to require masking is when the majority of the counties that the Park resides in move into high transmission status,” said Superintendent Pat Kenney.

CDC community levels are released weekly and adjustments in requirements will be made accordingly, the release stated.

All individuals aged 3 and older must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, in all common areas and shared workspaces in buildings owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the National Park Service.

This includes but is not limited to park visitor centers, administrative offices, lodges, gift shops, and restaurants.

Masks must cover the nose and mouth and fit snugly around the nose and chin with no large gaps around the sides of the face, the park service said. Masks with ventilation valves and face shields will not be allowed.

The public is encouraged to check nps.gov/shen before visiting for the latest information about current conditions. Visitors to the park are asked to follow signs and instructions from park staff and volunteers.

Across Virginia, case rates are still high in most areas, but they have remained mostly flat since mid-May, according to the Friday weekly COVID update Aug. 19 from Rappahannock Rapidan Health District.

The rates are still over five times higher than they were last summer, but hospitalizations seem to have peaked and are beginning to decline, the release stated.

Currently, 43% of Virginia localities are in High community transmission level and 46% are in the Medium level. The CDC now estimates that the Omicron BA.5 subvariant makes up over 85% of new COVID cases in Virginia.

In the five-county RRHD, Madison and Rappahannock counties, bordering Shenandoah, are both in the high level for community transmission along with Orange County. Culpeper County had medium transmission as of this past Friday and Fauquier was low.

Treatments are now available for residents testing positive for COVID that can reduce the chances of being hospitalized or dying from the disease, according to RRHD. Contact a healthcare provider right away to determine treatment eligibility, even if symptoms are mild right now.

Updated CDC Quarantine recommendations state that regardless of vaccination status, quarantine is no longer recommended.

Test at least five days after last exposure. If test result is positive or symptoms develop, isolate immediately, the health department advised, along with wearing a high-quality mask or respirator around others for 10 days, including at home.