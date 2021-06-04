 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SIDEBAR: Pinnacle Treatment Center opens methadone clinic in Culpeper
0 comments
editor's pick top story

SIDEBAR: Pinnacle Treatment Center opens methadone clinic in Culpeper

{{featured_button_text}}

Aiding in the effort to lessen overdose deaths in the area is newly opened Culpeper Treatment Services, part of the multi-state Pinnacle Treatment Center Network based in New Jersey. The local office started serving patients May 11 at 571 James Madison Highway Suite D. A grand opening with the chamber will be held June 23, according to company spokeswoman Melanie Ellers.

“We are serving about 15 patients daily right now at Culpeper Treatment Services and have the capacity to help so many more,” she said. “We’re going to hold a candlelight moment of silence to remember and honor lives lost to overdose.”

The office, providing medication- assisted treatment for those addicted to opioids, advertised its opening, “Pinnacle Treatment Centers opens Culpeper Treatment Services to provide opioid addiction treatment for community" within days of a state report showing a steep climb in fatal overdoses in Culpeper last year, most of them from opioids and many more un-reported.

The new clinic accepts Medicaid and Medicare and is Pinnacle’s 11th outpatient center in the state, according to a release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“COVID has not only wreaked havoc on the healthy, but it has caused chaos and destruction in the lives of the vulnerable—individuals who have lost their jobs, their homes, their loved ones, those who are struggling with extreme isolation, and those already suffering from the disease of addiction,” said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “We’re just so relieved to finally open our doors in this community so we can begin to help residents find a path to recovery.”

The office offers methadone treatment at the facility along with buprenorphine, and counseling. The FDA-approved medicines work to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction, prevent relapse, and help ease physical discomfort accompanying opioid recovery, according to a company release.

Individual, group and family counseling is provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care along with therapies like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Relapse prevention, nutrition education, life skills counseling, and meditation strategies, the release stated.

“All of the care we provide, from our receptionist greeting the patient to our doctor providing medical care, is through a trauma-informed approach,” said Culpeper Treatment Services Executive Director Ashley Clark in a statement. “Because we know, more often than not, our patients have a history of trauma and it’s what has led them to drugs to alleviate difficult and uncomfortable emotions.”

The ultimate goal is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life, the company said. The treatment approach improves patient survival, treatment retention, decreases illicit opiate use and other criminal activity and can increase a patients’ ability to gain and maintain employment, according to Culpeper Treatment Services.

The office is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and from 7 to 9 a.m. Call 540/547-3769 for a free confidential assessment.

abrophy@starexponent.com

(540) 825-4315

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

These apps will save you money on prescription drugs

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health

Expanding Insurance Coverage Is Top Priority for New Medicare-Medicaid Chief

Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, the new head of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, said the administration will focus on getting more people insured and is interested in finding a way to alleviate the gap keeping low-income families in states that haven’t expanded Medicaid from enrolling in Affordable Care Act health plans.

Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more
Health

Now proven against coronavirus, mRNA can do so much more

  • Updated

When the final Phase 3 data came out last November showing the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna were more than 90% effective, Dr. Anthony Fauci had no words. He texted smiley face emojis to a journalist seeking his reaction.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News