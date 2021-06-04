SIDEBAR: Pinnacle Treatment Center opens methadone clinic in Culpeper

Aiding in the effort to lessen overdose deaths in the area is newly opened Culpeper Treatment Services, part of the multi-state Pinnacle Treatment Center Network based in New Jersey. The local office started serving patients May 11 at 571 James Madison Highway Suite D. A grand opening with the chamber will be held June 23, according to company spokeswoman Melanie Ellers.
“We are serving about 15 patients daily right now at Culpeper Treatment Services and have the capacity to help so many more,” she said. “We’re going to hold a candlelight moment of silence to remember and honor lives lost to overdose.”
The office, providing medication- assisted treatment for those addicted to opioids, advertised its opening, “Pinnacle Treatment Centers opens Culpeper Treatment Services to provide opioid addiction treatment for community" within days of a state report showing a steep climb in fatal overdoses in Culpeper last year, most of them from opioids and many more un-reported.
The new clinic accepts Medicaid and Medicare and is Pinnacle’s 11th outpatient center in the state, according to a release.
“COVID has not only wreaked havoc on the healthy, but it has caused chaos and destruction in the lives of the vulnerable—individuals who have lost their jobs, their homes, their loved ones, those who are struggling with extreme isolation, and those already suffering from the disease of addiction,” said Joe Pritchard, CEO, Pinnacle Treatment Centers. “We’re just so relieved to finally open our doors in this community so we can begin to help residents find a path to recovery.”
The office offers methadone treatment at the facility along with buprenorphine, and counseling. The FDA-approved medicines work to curb withdrawal symptoms from heroin and pain pill addiction, prevent relapse, and help ease physical discomfort accompanying opioid recovery, according to a company release.
Individual, group and family counseling is provided as part of a holistic approach to patient care along with therapies like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Relapse prevention, nutrition education, life skills counseling, and meditation strategies, the release stated.
“All of the care we provide, from our receptionist greeting the patient to our doctor providing medical care, is through a trauma-informed approach,” said Culpeper Treatment Services Executive Director Ashley Clark in a statement. “Because we know, more often than not, our patients have a history of trauma and it’s what has led them to drugs to alleviate difficult and uncomfortable emotions.”
The ultimate goal is full recovery, including the ability to live a self-directed life, the company said. The treatment approach improves patient survival, treatment retention, decreases illicit opiate use and other criminal activity and can increase a patients’ ability to gain and maintain employment, according to Culpeper Treatment Services.
The office is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 6 to 10 a.m. on Saturdays and from 7 to 9 a.m. Call 540/547-3769 for a free confidential assessment.
