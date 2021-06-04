SIDEBAR: Pinnacle Treatment Center opens methadone clinic in Culpeper

Aiding in the effort to lessen overdose deaths in the area is newly opened Culpeper Treatment Services, part of the multi-state Pinnacle Treatment Center Network based in New Jersey. The local office started serving patients May 11 at 571 James Madison Highway Suite D. A grand opening with the chamber will be held June 23, according to company spokeswoman Melanie Ellers.

“We are serving about 15 patients daily right now at Culpeper Treatment Services and have the capacity to help so many more,” she said. “We’re going to hold a candlelight moment of silence to remember and honor lives lost to overdose.”

The office, providing medication- assisted treatment for those addicted to opioids, advertised its opening, “Pinnacle Treatment Centers opens Culpeper Treatment Services to provide opioid addiction treatment for community" within days of a state report showing a steep climb in fatal overdoses in Culpeper last year, most of them from opioids and many more un-reported.

The new clinic accepts Medicaid and Medicare and is Pinnacle’s 11th outpatient center in the state, according to a release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}