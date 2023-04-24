The 2022 Culpeper Chamber of Commerce Large Business of the Year is changing its name.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services on Friday unveiled a new brand and a new designation for itself and the 400-plus employees who work for the quasi-governmental agency started 50 years ago by local government that’s actually a private nonprofit.

Encompass Community Supports is the new name for RRCS.

Leadership hopes the new name will help the public better understand them as a single point of entry for comprehensive services in mental health, substance use, developmental disability, housing, children’s and aging in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.

The new name reflects a more inclusive and strategic plan to become that single point of entry, said executive director Jim LaGraffe during an employee appreciation cookout and name unveiling Friday at the Bradford Road headquarters in Culpeper..

“We are very excited to announce our name change and feel the new name of Encompass Community Supports fits perfectly with what we do,” said he said.

“We are still your local Community Services Board, Area Agency on Aging, Infant and Toddler Connection and Regional Housing Authority and we will soon have a name that is more understandable, more welcoming, and more encompassing for our community.”

The definition of encompass is to include, comprehend, a plan with a number of aims, envelop, to form a circle about, enclose, to go completely around.

Encompass Community Supports aims to do all those.

With the old name, people confused the organization with other governmental entities like Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the RR regional commission or Rappahannock-area health services, LaGraffe said.

“It really became a challenge. The other part is we know people don’t get help because of stigma,” he said. “Over 50 years ago, we were founded by county government, even though we’re a private entity people consider us a governmental agency and the name reinforces that.”

Being viewed as a government agency can make people hesitate to reach out, LaGraffe said. He was hopeful that rebranding the name of the organization would make people feel comfortable asking for help, shedding the stigma.

Employees will select from three logos and color schemes to accompany the new name.

“We have been working on this for months,” LaGraffe told his staff. “I hope you guys all know how I feel about you—you guys are the best.”

The director announced more affordable healthcare plans for employees at the appreciation picnic through a new provider, Anthem.

“I am really very happy to say the board just approved pretty dramatic improvements to our healthcare plan,” he said.

“Deductibles are all going down, co-insurance is going down. Most importantly as well our single individual healthcare was always affordable, but family healthcare was not affordable so with the new plan we would be able to have family health insurance for $500/month.”

Open enrollment starts May 1, he said.

Encompass Community Supports staff will meet again in September for another appreciation event, including ziplining, at Verdun Adventure Bound.