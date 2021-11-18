Six more COVID deaths in Culpeper area health district in past week

Six new deaths from COVID-19 in the Culpeper area health district were reported in the past week by Virginia Dept. of Health.

Culpeper and Fauquier each reported two resident deaths and in Orange County and Madison County one death each was reported from Nov. 9-Nov. 17, 2021 in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Of the total 265 COVID deaths in the Health District the past 20 months, 225 were people aged 60 or older, with 112 of the deaths people aged 80 or older.

Community transmission of COVID-19 remained in the red at the high level as of last week in all of the counties except Rappahannock, listed in the orange for substantial.

“Per CDC guidelines, VDH recommends that all individuals over the age of 2 wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status when in areas of substantial or high transmission rates,” according to the local health district.

New daily cases in Culpeper averaged 17 as of Wednesday. New cases spiked at 31 on Tuesday in Culpeper, according to VDH.

Ten new hospitalizations for novel coronavirus were also reported in that time period for the five counties that includes Rappahannock, according to VDH data.