Six more Culpeper COVID deaths reported Wednesday

Virginia Dept. of Health reported six new COVID-19 deaths for Culpeper County on Wednesday—the highest single-day death reporting of the entire pandemic.

This is as death reporting catches up from the omicron and delta surges, and is not representative of the actual death date, according to the health department.

So far in 2022, VDH has reported 15 deaths from novel coronavirus complications in Culpeper. There were 20 total COVID deaths in 2020 in Culpeper. In all, since March of 2020, VDH has reported 110 fatal cases of the infectious virus here, as of Feb. 2, 2022.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District population health coordinator April Achter recently explained how local deaths and cases are reported by the health department.

During routine times, lab reports are often reported electronically, she said. A staff member reviews the case, makes contact, and assigns a “case status” to the report.

“This is so we count diseases consistently across the country in the same way. It means a case of Lyme disease in Maryland is counted the same way in Virginia. If we count the case as confirmed—or sometimes probable/suspect—it will be reported out in official statistics,” Achter wrote in an email to the Star-Exponent.

“During the COVID surge, with so many reports in the system, we can automate the counting of some things. For example, if the patient has a positive PCR, we can count that as a case in order to keep the data as up to date as possible,” she said.

To count a person as hospitalized, or as a COVID death, requires record review and a health department worker to make the determination.

“We know the dates of death, but we need to run a report to determine them,” Achter said.

“At the local level, however, reporting a death by date of death could potentially be identifying. In an effort to protect confidentiality, the deaths are reported by the day of report, or when we count them in official statistics.”

Orange County added three COVID deaths on Wednesday and Fauquier added three in the past two days, according to VDH reporting.

Even Madison and Rappahannock saw their death tolls go up, with one in each county in the past two days.

COVID-related hospitalizations continue to soar in the five-county region, with 147 people admitted so far this year, according to VDH reporting.

