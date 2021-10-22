Spanberger announces nearly $400k grant to UVA Health System for virtual care

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger Friday announced a new federal grant totaling $388,574 to help strengthen telehealth services across Central Virginia.

The money will fund University of Virginia Health System equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring, helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the congresswoman's office.

UVA Health System, based in Charlottesville, oversees Culpeper Medical Center.

The grant is part of a third round of funding from Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

“Since the pandemic began, UVA Health has worked tirelessly to meet the demands for increased telehealth services and deliver high-quality, virtual care to Virginia patients," Spanberger said in a statement. "These pioneering—and lifesaving—efforts will only stand to be strengthened through this award."

Dr. Karen S. Rheuban, director UVA Center for Telehealth, said the health system is honored to have received the FCC grant.