Spanberger announces nearly $400k grant to UVA Health System for virtual care
Spanberger announces nearly $400k grant to UVA Health System for virtual care

Telehealth

The rise of telehealth during the pandemic has meant fewer patients miss their therapy sessions. 

 TRIBUNE NEWS SERVICE

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger Friday announced a new federal grant totaling $388,574 to help strengthen telehealth services across Central Virginia.

The money will fund University of Virginia Health System equipment for virtual healthcare appointments and patient monitoring, helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19, according to a news release from the congresswoman's office.

UVA Health System, based in Charlottesville, oversees Culpeper Medical Center.

The grant is part of a third round of funding from Federal Communications Commission’s COVID-19 Telehealth Program.

“Since the pandemic began, UVA Health has worked tirelessly to meet the demands for increased telehealth services and deliver high-quality, virtual care to Virginia patients," Spanberger said in a statement. "These pioneering—and lifesaving—efforts will only stand to be strengthened through this award."

Dr. Karen S. Rheuban, director UVA Center for Telehealth, said the health system is honored to have received the FCC grant.

"This funding will enable us to provide expanded outreach to patients across the Commonwealth,” she said. “We are exceptionally grateful to Congresswoman Spanberger, who championed this additional funding in the COVID-19 relief package advanced by Congress. Her tireless efforts in support of telehealth stand to improve access to care for all Virginians.”

Last month, Spanberger announced a grant of more than $300,000 for Bon Secours’ telehealth services through the second round of the FCC funding for telehealth.

