Spanberger to host town hall tonight with Virginia AARP

Span

U.S. Rep. Spanberger

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will join AARP Virginia at 6:35 p.m. tonight, Sept. 7 for an hour-long telephone town hall meeting about how the Inflation Reduction Act will lower their prescription drug costs.

Spanberger last month voted in favor of the legislation signed into law by President Biden.

The Inflation Reduction Act will lower drug costs for Virginia seniors by finally giving Medicare the power to negotiate the price of certain prescription drugs—a provision Spanberger has long fought to move forward, according to a release from the congresswoman’s office.

Additionally, the legislation will strengthen Medicare drug coverage by capping seniors’ out-of-pocket prescription costs at $2,000 per year. Finally, for the more than 74,000 diabetic Virginians enrolled in Medicare, the legislation will put a cap of $35 per month on the cost of their insulin.

“At a time marked by high prices, many of Virginia’s seniors are forced to make tough financial decisions due to sky-high prescription drug costs,” Spanberger said in a statement. “But with the Inflation Reduction Act, we are finally taking steps to lower these costs, increase fairness, and give seniors some much-deserved breathing room during their golden years.”

She thanked AARP Virginia for being fierce advocates for their members and for all Medicare beneficiaries across the Commonwealth. Jim Dau, State Director, AARP Virginia, will join the call.

Register online at Spanberger’s congressional page or AARP Virginia. The event link will also be livestreamed on Facebook via her page or AARP Virginia.

