Spanberger tours recovery centers in Culpeper

Culpeper-area Community Services administrators, hosting U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger on Thursday, showcased a new local clinic that aids people needing immediate help with substance-use disorder and mental-health needs.

The 7th Congressional District lawmaker was clearly impressed with the evidence-based, living-room-style, drop-in site next to Culpeper National Cemetery’s Old Section.

The S.E.E. Recovery Center, beside the Senior Nutrition Site on U.S. Avenue, opened less than six months ago. Already, it has assisted more than 6,000 people looking for various levels of help, guidance or a sympathetic ear.

“It’s a peer-led center, so everything is run by somebody with shared experience,” peer recovery specialist Cory Will, the center’s manager, told Spanberger on her second stop of the day touring local recovery centers. “Everybody in the building right now is in recovery for something.”

A former Marine, Will is in recovery from post-traumatic stress disorder and a traumatic brain injury.

A facility like the S.E.E. center—where they “Support, Encourage, Empower” (hence its name)—has been needed for a while in the area as local overdoses continue to climb and people’s mental health is taxed by the COVID-19 pandemic and associated economic struggles and losses.

Spanberger spent more than two hours interacting with and listening to Rappahnnock-Rapidan Community Services leaders who started and are operating the S.E.E. center. Her day in Culpeper started across town at another RRCS facility—the Boxwood Recovery Center, a 28-day residential site for men and women off Brandy Road.

Spanberger, a Democrat who lives in Henrico County, was in Culpeper for the second time last week to promote a bill she is sponsoring that would allocate 10 percent of all federal substance-abuse block grant dollars to recovery services such as those in Culpeper.

Last Saturday, the congresswoman kicked off her re-election campaign during rallies with local Democrats at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper and party headquarters in Orange.

On Thursday’s tour, Spanberger said funding for recovery services is incredibly important because there are so many areas—such as education and treatment—where they are needed.

“We want to make sure there’s always a locked focus,” she said. “We can make all these investments along the way, but it’s the long-term recovery where the investments make all the others ones, the early investments…(see) the value of it.”

Living-room styleAt the S.E.E. center, Spanberger oohed and aw-ed several times about its homey feeling, with dozen or so comfortable rooms for creating art, doing meditation or yoga.

Visitors can take part in group meetings, get counseling, drink coffee with friends in the Encouragement Café, fill out a resume, get online, or complete Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program classes.

There’s a darkened room where people can turn off the lights, lie down with eyes closed, and listen to a sound machine to decompress. Also offered is an empowerment area, a wellness office, a place to take a hot shower, a connect room for conducting Zoom calls across the services board’s five counties, and family support for those on the journey to wellness and sobriety.

The center’s lighting is gentle and warm, as piano music plays lightly in the background.

Spanberger said the setting alleviates people’s nervousness about walking through the door.

“What I am walking into? Like, every step along the way, it’s a pretty relaxing … I mean I could hang out here all day,” she said. “It’s very welcoming. It’s spalike, right? It’s much fancier than my living room. There’s an intentionality that I think is really interesting.”

Creating that setting was very intentional, Will said.

“We use the living-room model of care, so it is meant to be very relaxing, where someone can come in whether they’re borderline crisis, can find a comfortable environment and, often times, avert the crisis,” he said.

Support, Encourage & EmpowerPeer-recovery specialists meet people where they’re at, without judgment, Will said.

“It’s all about helping people explore what works for them,” he said.

“Myself, I did 17 years in the Marine Corps. I was forced to retire due to PTSD and a traumatic brain injury, so I’ve been in recovery with that, Will added. “We also have one of our supervisors who’s in today, he’s in recovery from a long battle with substance-abuse disorder.”

The range of experiences among the peer-recovery specialists helps forge connections on a different level, the veteran said.

“We know what it’s like,” Will said.

The center’s model came from a gentleman in Orange County, Thomas Pratt, a recently retired peer-support specialist and nurse with the Veterans Health Administration, said Jim LaGraffe, director of the 400-employee Community Services Board.

Pratt, once a homeless Navy veteran, created the Veterans X program, the VA’s nationwide peer-recovery program based on the premise that veterans could help themselves as a team.

Pratt recently relocated back to his family farm in the area, LaGraffe said, and has joined the RRCS board. He has brought his experience to the agency, and provided a practical example for achieving recovery over time and to support, encourage and empower.

“He always said that because he was a peer trainer,” Will said. “I said that sounds fantastic. And last year he was like, we have to name this concept if we want to make it come to life. We named it and, a few months later, it came to life.”

Easy access, family supportWill returned to the Community Services, his former employer, in April 2020. Since then, he has helped facilitate local investment in peer-based recovery—from two part-time positions to more than 20 career positions, said Ryan Banks, director of the agency’s behavioral health division. Banks had kept in touch with Will over the years, and lured him back to run the innovative recovery center.

“Anybody coming through the doors generally had to go through rapid access, all these insurance requirements,” she said. “The peer program is outside of that. So at any point in time, they can meet us here for services. And if they need a higher-level care, the peers will support them getting that inside and outside of the agency.”

An RRCS psychological rehabilitation program formerly occupied the peer-recovery site, but it was not financially viable and participation was low, Banks said.

“It was an existing program that we decided to pivot and change to a different model we thought was going to be more accessible,” she said.

As Thursday’s tour group moved into the center’s main living-room area, Will pointed out Ping Pong tables, darts and a cornhole board they use to host family game nights as well as the Encouragement Café, the venue for the center’s most popular group meeting, Coffee & Conversation. His golden-colored service and support dog, from Paws for People, joined him.

The staff members who created the SEE center had the vision and knew that this was going to be something good, Banks said. “And we were right, but we didn’t realize how fast it going to do what it did,” she said.

Keep them aliveThe RRCS crew is focused on reducing stigma, increasing access to services, and keeping people alive.

The new center has already diverted at least one person from a hospital emergency room who was nearing the point of crisis, Banks recounted. The person needed a community connection.

The center doesn’t have hard data on how many more people it has kept out of ER, “but we know it to be true,” Banks said.

There’s no going through hoops to access the S.E.E. Recovery Center—no cost, no paperwork, just a person’s name and reason for visiting.

RRCS tried to maintain that integrity and that ease of access, Banks said. The center is for people who don’t have a computer or just need a human connection, Will said. It provides preventative care, Spanberger noted.

As another preventative measure, the SEE center and other RRCS facilities in Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock for the past month have been distributing free, harm-reduction kits containing Narcan, fentanyl testing strips, first-aid kits, sterilization items, instructions and a list of resources in English and Spanish.

It’s all designed to try and keep people alive and well, LaGraffe said.

Development of the kits came about in part due to a Star-Exponent article last year that report 15 overdose deaths in Culpeper in the first half of 2021, the RRCS director said.

“What are we doing? This is one of the things,” LaGraffe said.

In all of 2021, Culpeper had 158 documented overdoses—33 fatal—according to the regional drug task force

“If we can keep them alive long enough to say, ‘Hey, I need help,’ that’s the goal,” Will said. “It was on my five-year plan when I first started. The fact that we got it in a year boggles my mind.”

“Wow, that’s amazing,” Spanberger replied.

The RRCS staff agrees, and seems dedicated to continuing the journey alongside its clients.

Pick up Tuesday's Star-Exponent to read more about the first stop in the congresswoman's tour Thursday of Culpeper recovery centers, which was Boxwood, originally located along U.S. 29 in legendary local entrepreneur Ruby Beck's old restaurant and motel.

