Still around: Culpeper COVID cases, deaths continue

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue in the Culpeper area, where community transmission remains in the red or high zone, per CDC standards, and medical workers and other first responders continue to be on the front lines of what everyone wants to be a waning pandemic.

The county added 138 new cases and four new deaths from the virus in the period from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data. The health department reports a total of 92 fatal cases in the past 20 months in Culpeper, hardest hit in the five counties, ahead of Fauquier with 88 deaths.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Culpeper remained unchanged Nov. 19-28 while Fauquier County added eight new hospitalizations, according to VDH. Orange County reported one new virus death in that time period and three new hospitalizations.

The month of October brought ICU bed capacity to its limit at Culpeper Medical Center with 90 to 100 percent of six ICU beds occupied for the entire month, according to U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services.

For the week of Nov. 12, the hospital reported 73.3 percent of ICU beds in use and 127 confirmed cases, some of which continue to require intensive treatment as community members fight for their lives.