Still around: Culpeper COVID cases, deaths continue

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue in the Culpeper area, where community transmission remains in the red or high zone, per CDC standards, and medical workers and other first responders continue to be on the front lines of what everyone wants to be a waning pandemic.
The county added 138 new cases and four new deaths from the virus in the period from Nov. 19 through Nov. 28, according to Virginia Dept. of Health data. The health department reports a total of 92 fatal cases in the past 20 months in Culpeper, hardest hit in the five counties, ahead of Fauquier with 88 deaths.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Culpeper remained unchanged Nov. 19-28 while Fauquier County added eight new hospitalizations, according to VDH. Orange County reported one new virus death in that time period and three new hospitalizations.
The month of October brought ICU bed capacity to its limit at Culpeper Medical Center with 90 to 100 percent of six ICU beds occupied for the entire month, according to U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services.
For the week of Nov. 12, the hospital reported 73.3 percent of ICU beds in use and 127 confirmed cases, some of which continue to require intensive treatment as community members fight for their lives.
For the week of Nov. 12, Culpeper Medical Center reported to Health & Human Services 54 percent occupancy for its 98 adult inpatient beds.
Emergency room visits for COVID like illness in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District have been on the decline since September, according to VDH, with 99 for the week ending Nov. 20 compared to 240 the week ending Sept. 18.
VDH reported COVID-19 outbreaks in progress as of Monday at Callahan Learning Center childcare in Orange with 13 cases first reported Nov. 19. University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg was also listed as having an outbreak in progress, first reported Nov. 18.
Recent outbreaks at Dogwood Village nursing home and rehab in Orange had ended as had one at Culpeper Health & Rehab for the elderly though not without human cost.
Health experts urge residents to take the vaccine as the strongest line of defense to a virus that continues to mutate and kill majority elderly.
RRHD continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines for 5-11-year-olds, adult boosters and first and second doses at Reva Fire Department, 18230 Birmingham Rd. in Culpeper) on certain days/times. Make an appointment at vdh.virginia.gov/rappahannock-rapidan/
Vaccines are also available through many local pharmacies.
Statewide as of Monday, nearly 65 percent of the population was vaccinated compared to 53.6 percent in Culpeper.
An estimated 66 percent of the county’s adult population was fully vaccinated as of Monday, according to VDH, with more than 66,000 shots given in Culpeper so far this year.
(540) 825-4315