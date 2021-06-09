'Stories from a Pandemic' podcast donated to Library of Congress

Lakshmi, a historian/hospitalist, also in Maryland, described for the podcast how she missed physical interaction with those she cared for, “this irresistible urge to touch a patient.” The feeling came over her after walking into the hospital room of an 80-year-old woman who had just learned she would never walk again.

“She was just weeping … She was sobbing. I was there with my face shield and my mask and all my PPE. I overcame all of these months of COVID programming and just felt like this woman needed a human being to touch her more than she needed a doctor at that moment,” Lakshmi said.

She reflected on history and, “how we are all making meaning together, making history together, historians of this moment together, all of us who are living through this.”

History helps orient humans if only to acknowledge their uncertainty and it brings a certain comfort, Lakshmi said.

“Physicians and patients are all in community together as historians of this moment … amidst this crisis and how we are all historians of this and narrators of this moment. And I was thinking about this because that moment between me and my patient … this moment of not being able to see her husband … that too is a morbidity of COVID.”