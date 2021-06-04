Stronger, cheaper drugs fueling Culpeper fatal OD increase as resources respond

A methadone clinic to help people addicted to opioids recently opened on James Madison Highway in Culpeper, within days of a new report from the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office that showed a nearly 67 percent increase in drug overdose deaths countywide in 2020 – the most from prescription opioids.
Others in the community are aware of and addressing the rise in mental and physical health issues tied to higher rates of drug use in the Culpeper area as well as the combined societal impact on housing, the foster care system, joblessness and poverty.
“As you know, the opioid epidemic did not end when the pandemic began,” said Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock in a recent email. “It exacerbated the problem as shown by the increase in drug overdoses.”
Trying to keep families together
DSS and Human Services definitely witnessed an increase in substance abuse-related child protective services complaints, she said, as well as demand for foster care.
“Our effort is to keep children with their families and offer services and support. We have a joint program with CSA, RRCS and DSS where we offer services to child welfare involved parents called Project Link. This program is operating successfully here and in Fauquier,” Peacock said.
Piedmont CRUSH, united to fight heroin, is getting ready to reboot as the pandemic took a toll there too, she said.
“Prior to the pandemic we did some work to determine our challenges. We wrote a grant that was awarded to help our five county community address the stigma of addiction and we are getting ready to launch a ‘stop the stigma’ campaign. We are working on messaging now, regrouping as a board, and will hopefully begin our all hands meetings again,” Peacock said.
Stronger and cheaper: drug deaths & mental health crisis
Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins said a number of factors contributed to the increases in drug deaths.
“Prior to the pandemic there was a mental health crisis, and it has only gotten worse, which I believe has led to an increase in substance abuse,” he said. “There’s a critical shortage of treatment for both those in need of substance abuse and mental health treatment.”
The local police chief and town native said there’s also a stronger-than-ever supply of very affordable, illegal drugs coming from China and Mexico, and manufactured in the U.S., finding their way into the Culpeper community.
“It’s my strong belief that the actions taken by the General Assembly and governor restricting law enforcement’s ability to stop vehicles, along with the legalization of marijuana, mean we will continue to see the number of overdoes and deaths increase,” Jenkins said, adding he suspected the number fatal overdoses (15 in 2020) are drastically under reported and that the actual number is much higher.
“Law enforcement is committed as strongly today as we’ve always been to enforcing drugs laws and working with our state, federal & local partners to keep our community safe. Everyone needs to do their share: if you see something, say something,” the police chief said.
Pandemic effect, peer recovery support
Peer recovery specialist Dan Obarski, president of Culpeper-based Sex, Drugs & God, Inc., a drug recovery and counseling nonprofit, said he observed a direct correlation between the pandemic and increase in fatal ODs and mirrored decline in mental health.
“Masks, vaccines, CDC regulation variants, reports of inconsistent scientific data; all of these combined with the constant bombardment of information and trying to determine the validity of all the different variables can be overwhelming,” he said.
Since he opened a new office opened near the end of December 2020 on James Madison Highway, Sex, Drugs & God has seen a 244 percent increase in the number individuals seeking help, Obarski said.
More and more clients than ever are asking for referrals to and attending inpatient mental health care, he said, and about 10 percent of clients have been inpatient.
“I have personally known several individuals that have passed away from overdose deaths. The bigger issue no one seems to talk about, however, is the overdoses that are prevented outside medical services,” Obarski said. “These largely unreported incidents that I hear about are equally or possibly more disturbing then the increase in deaths, as they are far more common than people outside of the drug culture are aware.”
Local groups like Come As You Are (CAYA) and REVIVE: The Travis Project are helping with availability and training with NARCAN, which has dramatically impacted the number of deaths in the region, he said. So has the pandemic.
“Separation, isolation and community feelings of loss are like I’ve never seen or heard of before … pastors, landscapers, and accountants have all expressed concern for family, clients and community,” he said.
Awareness and education about it are the most effective tools to change, Obarski said. He said people need to start treating addiction as a reality instead of “mental health’s unwanted stepchild.”
“Another good place to begin raising awareness would be if community leaders, doctors, clinicians and peers would each speak openly, in their own circles of influence, about the poisonous fentanyl and other garbage that ‘dealers’ are marketing as heroin or prescription medicine,” Obarski said.
“Bringing this issue out of the shadows and into the light, may very well help a parent or loved one, unfamiliar with drug culture, recognize behaviors otherwise missed ... The more this issue is openly talked about in the barber shops, hair salons, grocery stores, bible studies, homes and schools, the sooner we will slow the distribution, limit the reach of the dealers, and reduce the number of overdose deaths."
