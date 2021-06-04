Stronger, cheaper drugs fueling Culpeper fatal ODs as resources respond

“Law enforcement is committed as strongly today as we’ve always been to enforcing drugs laws and working with our state, federal & local partners to keep our community safe. Everyone needs to do their share: if you see something, say something,” the police chief said.

Pandemic effect, peer recovery support

Peer recovery specialist Dan Obarski, president of Culpeper-based Sex, Drugs & God, Inc., a drug recovery and counseling nonprofit, said he observed a direct correlation between the pandemic and increase in fatal ODs and mirrored decline in mental health.

“Masks, vaccines, CDC regulation variants, reports of inconsistent scientific data; all of these combined with the constant bombardment of information and trying to determine the validity of all the different variables can be overwhelming,” he said.

Since he opened a new office opened near the end of December 2020 on James Madison Highway, Sex, Drugs & God has seen a 244 percent increase in the number individuals seeking help, Obarski said.

More and more clients than ever are asking for referrals to and attending inpatient mental health care, he said, and about 10 percent of clients have been inpatient.