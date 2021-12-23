Support, encourage, empower: Culpeper peer-led recovery center opens

Led by people who have been there, done that, newly opened S.E.E. Recovery Center is a lifeline to the community for mental-health and substance-abuse services and support.
Support is the “S” in SEE Center, along with Encourage and Empower, the main tenants of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services facility at 710 U.S. Ave. in Culpeper. It is run by peers, those who have walked their own recovery routes.
The center, its programs and services provided at no cost, could not have come soon enough as many in the community struggle with addiction and families pick up the cost. It opened Aug. 1.
A certified peer-recovery specialist with Community Services, Cory Will is manager of the center next to Culpeper National Cemetery. The center, which aims to be open every day, is in the same office park as the local senior citizens’ nutrition site.
Will served 17 years in the Marine Corps and did multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, he said in remarks introducing the center during the recent Combined Neighborhood Watch meeting.
He came back with post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD. After years of navigating the mental-health system, Will found peer support to which he now devotes himself. Will manages several peer-recovery support specialists at the center.
“They bring hope for recovery for the five-county region,” he said. “I am really big into peer support,” noting 17 years in the military made him a little stubborn. “That got through to me,” he said of recovering with help from people who know what he went through.
When people reach that moment when they decide to get help, “We need to be there,” said Will, of the immediate support folks can get at the drop-in center offering an array of recovery-oriented groups, meetings and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental-health or substance-use recovery.
Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, Medication-Assisted Recovery Anonymous, infant and toddler developmental screenings, physical and mental health wellness classes, movie nights and more are available. The center’s current hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Will hopes the center will one day be open 24 hours a day seven days a week.
“Anybody that comes in we welcome them with open arms and help connect them to the resource,” he said. Peer recovery specialists cannot force anyone to do anything, Will said.
“But we can support, encourage and empower them to take hold of their recovery and their lives,” he said, adding it his dream to run a center like it. “We wanted to fill the gaps in services and get people the support they need. I need help now—now is the time you have to do it. That’s what we’re set up to do.”
Services include transport to treatment. The idea is to divert and prevent a crisis involving law enforcement, sitting in a jail cell or in the ER, the recovery center manager said.
The center is set up like a living room so people feel comfortable. There’s a meditation room for decompressing and a coffee shop for conversation.
A dark room, aromatherapy and television are on site along with a recovery room and innovation station for filling out job applications or completing VASAP classes.
Art night, movie night, games and yoga are on the horizon for 2022 along with crafting and other fun activities not involving substance use. There are also family support groups and parenting programs.
Licensed clinician Patrice Jackson sees clients on site at the peer-led recovery center offering evidence-based groups. Daniel Rammell is peer recovery specialist supervisor.
“Normally, you would have to go to a clinic to get full services and sign for a group,” Will said. “This is offered to the community for free.”
See rrcsb.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/SEE-Recovery-Center-December.pdf for the rest of the December schedule, call 540/825-3366 or email SEERecovery@rrcsb.org. Tours of the site are available by request.
Attendance at The SEE Recovery Center has been strong. From Aug. 1 to Oct. 25, more than 2,100 people visited, RRCSB Director Jim LaGraffe told the county Board of Supervisors in a recent presentation.
The center is an immediate access point for residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock, LaGraffe said. People’s prior option was hospitalization or being released from custody, he said.
The center provides special services to veterans and their families, assessment and referrals. Wellness recovery action planning, mindfulness-skills training, family education, anger management and Narcan training are all offered along with peer support for the LGBTQIA+ community.
540/825-4315