Support, encourage, empower: Culpeper peer-led recovery center opens

“They bring hope for recovery for the five-county region,” he said. “I am really big into peer support,” noting 17 years in the military made him a little stubborn. “That got through to me,” he said of recovering with help from people who know what he went through.

When people reach that moment when they decide to get help, “We need to be there,” said Will, of the immediate support folks can get at the drop-in center offering an array of recovery-oriented groups, meetings and the opportunity to speak with someone about mental-health or substance-use recovery.

Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, Medication-Assisted Recovery Anonymous, infant and toddler developmental screenings, physical and mental health wellness classes, movie nights and more are available. The center’s current hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 4 to 8 p.m. Sundays.

Will hopes the center will one day be open 24 hours a day seven days a week.

“Anybody that comes in we welcome them with open arms and help connect them to the resource,” he said. Peer recovery specialists cannot force anyone to do anything, Will said.