Team Jordan awards $7K in scholarships to Culpeper graduating seniors

Team Jordan, a local suicide prevention coalition, recently awarded eight scholarships to graduating seniors at Culpeper County and Eastern View High Schools.

Scholarship winners were selected based on responses to essay questions related to awareness of others who are in need of help and what approaches might be used to provide that help.

From CCHS, winners were Emmaline Bowler, $1,000; Rachel Dillon, $1,000; Meagan Fay, $1,000; Devon Richardson, $1,000; and Tania Elizabeth Gallegos Madrid, $500.

From EVHS, scholarship winners were Markus Luckinbill, $1,000; Robert Somerville, $1,000; and Fernanda Escudero, $500.

In total, $7,000 was awarded this year, made possible thanks to the generous donors that contribute to the nonprofit’s efforts, according to a release from Chief Chris Jenkins, Team Jordan president. This is the seventh year Team Jordan awarded scholarships to local students.

“Our belief is that spreading knowledge and generating discussion, results in expansion of our team and equates to having more people on the lookout for others who may need help,” Jenkins said in the release. “As with every year that Team Jordan awards scholarships, it’s not just the students that win: rather, the entire community wins.”

Team Jordan congratulated all of the scholarship winners and thanked them for their interest in this most important subject.