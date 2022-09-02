Team Jordan suicide-prevention coalition launches $15,000 raffle

Tickets are now available for Team Jordan's annual raffle.
More importantly, the Culpeper nonprofit keeps shining a light on suicide prevention and supporting people. It’s needed now more than ever, advocates say.
A limit of 333 tickets will be sold for $100 each with a Dec. 1 drawing for a grand prize of $15,000, as part of Team Jordan’s largest annual fundraiser. Nine other cash winners and other great prizes will be awarded.
Winners will be announced during the annual fundraising event at 6 p.m. Dec. 1 at the police station and via Facebook Live. All proceeds will benefit Team Jordan's suicide prevention efforts with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.
“Our community is experiencing an even greater need for suicide prevention efforts,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, Team Jordan's founder and chairman. “From our perspective, the amount of help that people now need to avert a crisis is far bigger than we have experienced in the past.”
Want to support Team Jordan through the raffle? Contact Jenkins at chrisjenkins01@aol.com, 540/718-3030 or through any group volunteer.
Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 24, according to Team Jordan.
This public health issue affects everyone—friends, families, healthcare professionals, school personnel, first responders, veterans, faith communities and others.
Dial 988 for a 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.