Team Jordan suicide prevention coalition launches $15K grand prize raffle

The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body-camera footage of a struggle between police officers and an unarmed man, who wound up dead. Activists are now asking why the encounter turned out to be fatal and accuse police of using disproportionate response. The death of Nykon Brandon, who was 35, comes as the United States is still seeing uncounted numbers of killings by police of unarmed people, many of whom were suffering a mental health crisis. No de-escalation attempts by the police are visible or audible in the footage from body-worn cameras, even though an executive order signed by Salt Lake City's mayor two years ago requires all police officers to use de-escalation techniques.