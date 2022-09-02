 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Team Jordan suicide prevention coalition launches $15K grand prize raffle

  • 0
Team jordan

Team Jordan is a suicide prevention coalition based in Culpeper.

Tickets are now available for the Annual Raffle Event of Team Jordan.

More importantly, the Culpeper nonprofit keeps shining a light on suicide prevention and is providing support. It’s needed now more than ever, advocates say.

A limit of 333 tickets will be sold for $100 each with a Dec. 1 drawing a grand prize of $15,000, as part of Team Jordan’s largest annual fundraiser. Nine other cash winners and other great prizes will be awarded. Winners will be announced during the annual fundraising event at 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the police station and via Facebook Live. All proceeds will benefit Team Jordan suicide prevention efforts with Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services.

“Our community is experiencing an even greater need for suicide prevention efforts,” said Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, Team Jordan founder and chairman. “From our perspective, the amount of help that people now need to avert a crisis is far bigger than we have experienced in the past.”

People are also reading…

Want to support Team Jordan through the raffle? Contact Jenkins at chrisjenkins01@aol.com, 540/718-3030 or through any group volunteer.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for people aged 10 to 24, according to Team Jordan. This public health issue affects everyone—friends, families, healthcare professionals, school personnel, first responders, veterans, faith communities and others. Dial 988 for a 24/7 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

0 comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

Police video of fatal encounter shows lack of de-escalation

The Salt Lake City Police Department has released body-camera footage of a struggle between police officers and an unarmed man, who wound up dead. Activists are now asking why the encounter turned out to be fatal and accuse police of using disproportionate response. The death of Nykon Brandon, who was 35, comes as the United States is still seeing uncounted numbers of killings by police of unarmed people, many of whom were suffering a mental health crisis. No de-escalation attempts by the police are visible or audible in the footage from body-worn cameras, even though an executive order signed by Salt Lake City's mayor two years ago requires all police officers to use de-escalation techniques.

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

Biden blasts 'MAGA Republicans,' 'sickening' attacks on FBI

President Joe Biden is forcefully defending the FBI as the agency and its employees have come under criticism and threats of violence since executing a search warrant at Donald Trump’s Florida residence earlier this month. Biden told a crowd of more than 500 at Wilkes University in Pennsylvania on Tuesday that “It’s sickening to see the new attacks on the FBI." Biden was also promoting his administration’s crime-prevention efforts and continuing to pressure Congress to revive a long-expired federal ban on assault-style weapons. Hailing firearm restrictions recently approved by Congress, Biden said, “We’re not stopping here.”

Watch Now: Related Video

Drinking tea daily linked to longer life

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert