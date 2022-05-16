 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teens work out free this summer at Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness

Culpeper Planet Fitness is located in Dominion Shopping Square Shopping Center.

High school students ages 14-19 can work out for free all summer at Planet Fitness, starting this Wednesday, May 16-Aug. 31, including at the Culpeper gym. All 2,200+clubs are participating in High School Summer Pass and pre-registration is now taking place.

A new national study found that 93% of American teens want to stay healthy and active over the summer months, but many lack motivation or access to do so, according to a release from Planet Fitness.

“As the leader in fitness, we believe we have a responsibility to provide a welcoming, safe, and Judgement Free environment for high school students to improve their physical and mental wellness, particularly given the challenges they have and continue to face in the wake of the pandemic,” said Planet Fitness CEO Chris Rondeau in a statement.

“Our study found that nearly all (92 percent) high school students agreed that when they are regularly physically active, they feel much better mentally. Fitness is about feeling good, too, and our hope is that High School Summer Pass empowers teens to create life-long workout habits to help them succeed in every aspect of their lives.”

High School Summer Pass offers a solution for teenagers eager to stay active when school sports programs, gym classes and after school activities wind down – both for body and mind. In Virginia, 17.3% of teens do not meet the recommended activity guidelines and 15.8% are overweight, according to the release. All students with a High School Summer Pass will be entered to win a $500 scholarship in each state, and a grand prize of a $5,000 scholarship at the end of the summer.

planetfitness.com/en-US/summerpass/preregistration/ or at the gym.

