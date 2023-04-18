“Living the dream.”

It’s what Ben Long would say when people asked how he was doing. But the 2008 graduate of Culpeper County High School and 2013 graduate of Old Dominion University lost all hope at the tender age of 24. He had the career of his dreams until he got injured on the job, and doctors prescribed pain pills.

The opioid addiction that quickly followed led to eventual heroin use, made worse by depression. Long lost his job and his girlfriend.

An Eagle Scout who played in the CCHS Blue Devils and college marching bands and loved baseball, the young man and outdoorsman from Culpeper ended his life with his hunting shotgun on April 12, 2015.

It was less than two years after he got his criminal justice degree, what was supposed to be the official start of what appeared to be a promising adult life.

That was eight years ago, and for the 7th Annual time, Long’s parents, Ed and Gloria, founders of Living the Dream Foundation, are holding the Walk for Hope 5K this Saturday, April 22 in Yowell Meadow Park. It’s an awareness event in Ben Long’s memory that is needed now more than ever as Culpeper continues to lead the state in higher rates of overdose and suicide.

“How could it possibly be 8 years?” Ed Long said in an email to the Star-Exponent, asked about the anniversary of his son’s death. “In some ways it seems much longer than 8 years and in some ways it still seems very recent. One thing that we can see is there are more options for addicted persons in our community than there were 8 years ago for help and treatment.”

He said he hoped Living the Dream Foundation had something to do with those improved options. The Foundation is a partner group of Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services in offering educational workshops on these relevant topics. The foundation is also benefactor of annual scholarships to seniors at five local high schools entering healthcare or counseling fields of study.

“Our hope is that these kids will get their education and return home to help their friends and neighbors,” Long said. “Suicide is still the silent killer in our community,” he added.

With COVID restrictions lifted, Living the Dream is again hosting suicide awareness “Gatekeeper” trainings. They also do overdose reversal workshops with the S.E.E. Recovery Center of RRCS.

The community’s prior support for the nonprofit has facilitated the award of 10 Living the Dream Foundation scholarships given to students at Culpeper, Eastern View, Madison, Orange, and Rappahannock high schools.

The pandemic made depression, substance abuse and suicide that much more of a problem than ever before in our community, Long said, reflecting on his son’s death.

“I remember the first Gatekeeper training that I sat in on after Ben’s death, so many signs and characteristics that we didn’t realize at the time Ben was exhibiting,” Long said. “If I could only go back in time with the knowledge I have now, maybe things would be different.”

In some ways all, the preparation and the event itself gets harder every year, the father said.

“The memory of Ben and all the things he will never get to do is a strong reminder of his absence. His friends are getting married, having babies and living the life that Ben will never have and that hurts,” Ed Long said.

Some friends have disappeared, but there is no blame, he said, adding they know it’s uncomfortable to be around people that lost a loved one to suicide.

“They’re afraid that maybe they will say something wrong, maybe they will say something that will remind us of his death. That’s why people who have lost a child by suicide or overdose or something else gravitate to each other naturally,” Long said. “We have a common bond. We are members of the most terrible club that we never wanted to join and can never leave.”

But they can try and make it better for others while looking back at lost loved ones with love.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. for the 7th Annual Walk for Hope and the race takes off at 9 a.m. near the pavilion on the Gardner Street side. Participants can register in advance at Event Brite, search 7th Annual 5K Run and Walk for Hope. Registration is a $30 donation to nonprofit Living the Dream Foundation, and its efforts to ease suicide, depression and substance use.

The first 150 registered get a free t-shirt. Chuck and Cathy Stephenson will be managing the 5K race. Cathy’s father, Bill Simms, the first principal of Pearl Sample Elementary School where Ben attended will be walking again this year.

There will be a quilt raffle, face painting, music, community coalitions, snacks and water provided.

The Longs hopes many people will turn out to support the cause. Living the Dream Foundation will be featured at 7:40 a.m. Thursday on WJLA TV channel 7 with a final push for tickets. One of Gloria’s cousins handmade a beautiful queen size quilt, valued at $1,000, for them to raffle; volunteers will in the park selling tickets on Saturday.

Living the Dream Foundation and the Walk for Hope brings people together with a common bond, Long said. Suicide survivors, loved ones facing addiction, parents and siblings all united to make a difference.

The goal is to have people connect with community partners that will be in the park on Saturday, connecting them to addiction and recovery programs as well as survivor support groups, he said.

“We have found that getting people talking is the best medicine,” Long said.

“Together if we all work together and start the conversation we can make a difference. Ben died because he had lost all hope. On Saturday people will know that there is hope by talking and supporting each other and reminding each other that there is hope.”

For information, contact livingthedreamculpeper@gmail.com