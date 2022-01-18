'They care so much'—Free Clinic of Culpeper crew smaller, seeing more patients

In local health news following state and nationwide trends, the Free Clinic of Culpeper in the past year experienced an uptick in clients of more than 15 percent.

In recent weeks and months, many patients have been sick with COVID and seeking tests. This is during another nationwide shortage of coronavirus testing supplies as well as the staffing crisis that the local clinic, with its few employees and volunteers, has been able to work around so far.

Some help is hopefully on the way. The nonprofit clinic was recently approved in its budget to hire a medical assistant and is desperately seeking someone with needed qualifications for the job who is also bilingual—Spanish and English-speaking.

At the Culpeper clinic, 75 percent of clients speak Spanish as their first language, according to Director Tammy LaGraffe. This is up from 60 percent Hispanic clients in 2020.

“A lot of our patients are vulnerable, may live in conditions where they are in groups, have never seen a doctor before in their whole life, so they are coming to us with diabetes, high blood pressure, cholesterol—severe, chronic issues that need constant management,” LaGraffe said in a phone call earlier this month.

“We are seeing a lot of those patients…a big piece of the puzzle is not only helping them, but helping keep them out of the ER. Especially now during COVID—it has never been more important than it is now.”

Across America, as organizations and communities work to increase access to healthcare for these vulnerable populations, new survey data from the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics showed that 50 of their clinics, including in Culpeper, reported navigating some level of staffing challenges with patient demand.

The local clinic, located steps from the ER on Laurel Street in town, accepts low income uninsured and under-insured patients. About a third of clinic funding comes from the state and the rest is from grants and contributions.

At the start of COVID nearly two years ago, the clinic’s primary population was hit hard with COVID cases, LaGraffe said in the recent call. Cases have eased with introduction of the vaccine about a year ago, but then jumped again in recent weeks as omicron continues its wide spread.

“These past two to three weeks we have been hit with a lot of COVID testing requests and the cases we are hearing about,” LaGraffe said. “We’re doing a lot of teaching…about staying at home, wash hands, wear a mask, distance…and it really helps when you can have someone who speaks Spanish.”

The Free Clinic of Culpeper has been working closely with the Health Department to get COVID tests, which the director said she worries at night about having enough.

“They are even running out,” LaGraffe said. “We have to use what we have carefully…it continues to be a big problem for the whole community and us, too.”

A bilingual community health worker visits the clinic once a week to teach clients, help with Medicaid applications and to encourage getting the vaccine. An administrative assistant also speaks Spanish.

The hope now, LaGraffe said, is finding a medical assistant who can communicate with patients in the exam room.

“Once they get in the back it is really hard,” she said, noting the clinic uses a translation service provided by the hospital.

But the service is often so busy it can take 10 minutes to get an available translator, LaGraffe said. “It would be much better if we had someone in person as well.”

The medical assistant position is part-time, up to 28 hours per week, with no benefits.

The no-benefits part could be a sticking point, the clinic director said, adding they need to come up with some way to entice people to the job. LaGraffe said they’ve had very few inquiries about the position, stating that is fairly typical across Virginia.

“We suspect it is COVID because so many people got burned out in the healthcare field,” she said.

But the new staffer will be essential to continuing expedient operations at the free clinic that went from 515 patients in 2020 to 591 in 2021. The clinic sees, on average, two dozen new patients monthly.

Dedicated clinic employees and the volunteers who remain are working more hours and using the end of the day to catch up, LaGraffe said.

“Our staff is minimal—one full time and one part time nurse and three part-time nurse practitioners,” she said.

“Some of our staff has been hit by COVID, that has brought us a little less staffing, but we are going to keep plugging along.”

Many clinic volunteers didn’t come back after COVID, especially professional volunteers like nurses, physicians and pharmacists, LaGraffe said.

“Those are much lower and those are the people we could really use,” she said.

The clinic nonetheless has a good core group of volunteers who help with administrative duties, as well as two pharmacy volunteers, one who is retired and one who works full-time.

LaGraffe started in her role as executive director at the Free Clinic of Culpeper nearly two years ago, right as the pandemic was starting. She attributed the facility’s continued service to the community to its amazing staff.

“They are so resilient, flexible, they really care about our patients getting the care they need,” LaGraffe said. “It doesn’t ever seem like they are struggling but I have to watch them, don’t want them to overdo it. They care so much.”

Support from UVA Culpeper Medical Center, the local community, churches and businesses has been amazing, she added.

The recent Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics survey found 76 percent of 50 responding free clinics reported an uptick in patient demand in 2021 compared to 2020.

Clinics reported rising needs in all service areas including dental, medical, behavioral health and pharmaceutical. COVID-19-related testing and vaccinations are becoming the most requested services, according to the state survey.

Forty percent of clinics reported paid staffing and volunteer shortages even as COVID-19 cases in Virginia grew nearly 80 percent in early January, the highest figure since mid-October, the association stated.

“During these challenging times when the need for accessible healthcare has never been more apparent, free and charitable clinics are caring for vulnerable Virginians,” said Rufus Phillips, VAFCC CEO, in a statement. “Clinics have never slowed down since the start of the pandemic and they remain committed to providing quality and innovative care, regardless of a person’s ability to pay.

“We expect the demand for care at clinics to only increase in the coming months. The additional burdens are straining the limited resources of clinics.”

Volunteers are needed across Virginia. Sign up at freeclinicscare.org to add your name to the directory. See freeclinicofculpeper.org/ to see how to help out here or to donate.

