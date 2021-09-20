Three new hospitalizations in Orange last week, one new death from COVID-19

September is trending much like August, as 259 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Virginia Department of Health through the first two weeks of the month (through Sept. 13). Of those, 141 were reported in the past week—including a spike of 44 cases last Wednesday.

Orange County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 20 per day. Collectively, the county has reported 2,926 positive cases of the novel coronavirus since last March.

Three new hospitalizations were reported last week, bringing the county’s total to 101. One additional death reported Sunday brought the county’s total to 43.

Within the five-county health district (Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Fauquier), 95 of the 206 reported deaths have been individuals 80 and older. There have been 53 deaths among 70-79 year-olds, 24 among the 60-69 age group, 18 among 50-59 year-olds, and three each reported in the 40-49 and 30-39 age groups. One death has been reported in the 10-19 age group. No deaths have been reported among those ages 0-9 or 20-29, according to health department data Monday morning. Those numbers reflect statewide trends, where most deaths occur among those 80 or older with successively fewer deaths among younger age groups.