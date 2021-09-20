Three new hospitalizations in Orange last week, one new death from COVID-19

September is trending much like August, as 259 new COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Virginia Department of Health through the first two weeks of the month (through Sept. 13). Of those, 141 were reported in the past week—including a spike of 44 cases last Wednesday.
Orange County’s seven-day rolling average of new cases is 20 per day. Collectively, the county has reported 2,926 positive cases of the novel coronavirus since last March.
Three new hospitalizations were reported last week, bringing the county’s total to 101. One additional death reported Sunday brought the county’s total to 43.
Within the five-county health district (Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Rappahannock and Fauquier), 95 of the 206 reported deaths have been individuals 80 and older. There have been 53 deaths among 70-79 year-olds, 24 among the 60-69 age group, 18 among 50-59 year-olds, and three each reported in the 40-49 and 30-39 age groups. One death has been reported in the 10-19 age group. No deaths have been reported among those ages 0-9 or 20-29, according to health department data Monday morning. Those numbers reflect statewide trends, where most deaths occur among those 80 or older with successively fewer deaths among younger age groups.
Across the health district, 114 men and 92 women have died from the virus, according to health department data. White citizens account for 152 deaths (74.5%),while Black residents (34 deaths) comprise 17% of those who have died. Latino citizens (15) account for 7%.
Hospitalizations reflect a slightly different picture, with the 50-59 age group (120) accounting for most of the district’s 588 reported hospitalizations. The next highest total (109), is among the 60-69 age group, with 105 reported among those 80 and older and 102 among 70-79 year-olds. There have been six hospitalizations reported for 0-9 year-olds and five for 10-19 year-olds, with 21 for those in the 20-29 age group, 37 for the 30-39 group and 70 for 40-49 year-olds.
Statewide, hospitalizations are highest among 60-69 year-olds, followed by 70-79 year-olds and those over 80.
Men (329) have been hospitalized at a greater rate (56%) than women (259, 44%). White residents (348) represent 63% of those hospitalized, with Black residents (92) accounting for 17% and Latino citizens (90) 16%.
Of the 15,761 cases throughout the health district, most (2,555) have been reported among those ages 30-39, with nearly as many (2,530) among the 20-29 year-old age group. The demographic with the fewest reported cases in the health district is those 80 and over, who account for 486 cases.
In response to an increasing number of individuals seeking testing, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) last week announced expanding testing events across the Commonwealth. The action comes as cases of COVID-19 are rising, due to the Delta variant, a more contagious variant than the others currently circulating throughout the state.
Testing locations in Orange County include: Dr. Dena Jennings at 111 Short Street, Orange; CVS Pharmacy at 720 Round Hill Drive, Orange; Orange Family Physicians at 13198 James Madison Highway, Orange; and UVA Primary Care at 4376 Germanna Highway, Locust Grove.
Five additional testing sites are available in Culpeper with nine located in and around Charlottesville.
Those who have yet to be vaccinated can get them for free on a walk-in basis at the Orange Health Department every Wednesday, from 8 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m., as well as at most area health care providers and pharmacies.
See rrhd.org, vaccines.gov or text a zip code to 438829 to find a nearby vaccination site .