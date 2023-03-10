Tuesday marked the third anniversary of the first case of COVID-19 confirmed in Virginia, according to the Friday weekly update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

“To recognize the monumental impact of the pandemic and tremendous efforts of the RRHD and community partners this week's newsletter contains pandemic data, from our first case investigated on March 19, 2020 through this week,” the release stated.

Data represents so much more than numbers, the health department said. It represents people—people who live and work in the community, mothers, fathers, children, grandparents and friends.

“We've all lived this experience together,” the release stated.

RRHD extended appreciation to all the healthcare and public health staff who worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, community partners and volunteers, many of whom do not usually work in a medical field, who pitched in and worked countless hours to support healthcare resources during COVID. And they thanked frontline workers—first responders, restaurant staff, farmers, teachers, delivery drivers, and grocery store workers, to name just a few, providing the essential services on which the public depends.

“COVID-19 is still with us and will likely be for the foreseeable future,” according to the release. “However, we are now in a much better place where we have effective tools to help detect, prevent, and treat COVID-19.”

The last three years have been extremely difficult and stressful for everyone, the Friday release stated. RRHD thanked residents and community partners throughout the district for amazing work and collaboration with public health.

“Public health's success is directly related to the strong and valued community partnerships that help our health district remain resilient."