Town OKs 50-50 deal with county for Culpeper's first public pool

Community leaders came out in force Tuesday night to urge the Culpeper Town Council to advance negotiations to open a public pool with the county at the Sports Complex.

Council members voted 6-2 to do just that, over the minority’s concerns that town residents will get double taxed by the deal in which the town and county split the cost of pool operations and maintenance. Councilman Erick Kalenga was absent.

A wave of support for finally getting a public pool in Culpeper appears to be winning over leaders.

Town native Sanford Reaves Jr., a community leader in various arenas, addressed the council from the podium, recalling the time he almost drowned as a child swimming in Mountain Run because there were no public pools for Black children during racial segregation.

“I was told that would not happen in Culpeper where people would swim together,” he said.

Reaves recalled that one swimming pool in Culpeper was filled with concrete to hinder integration.

He went in Mountain Run to cool off against his mother’s instructions, and he almost didn’t make it out, Reaves recalled.

He said he was proud to see the town and county working together on a public pool, in what he called a vote for the betterment of the people. Denied the chance to learn how to swim as a child, Reaves said he does not want other children to experience that.

Gwendolyn Seal, chairwoman of the Culpeper Town Parks and Recreation Commission, also addressed the council, reading the commission’s statement in support of the pool project. The statement panel the town to work closely with the county to make sure the pool happens.

Parks and Rec Commission member Hank Milans said it’s time to get the pool going.

“It needs to be done so kids can learn how to swim,” he said.

Milans said he would have liked to see an indoor-outdoor pool, but “I’ll take what I can get. It’s a good start.”

The outdoor, 5-feet-deep public pool proposed next to the soon-to-open fieldhouse will be a first for Culpeper, which was founded in 1749 and is now home to more than 52,000 people.

To build it, the town will pony up $5 million in American Rescue Act pandemic relief it received from U.S. government. The county will donate the land, run the facility and provide public transportation from town.

Community leader Hortense Hinton Jackson also made her voice heard, asking the council to please work it out with the county to make the pool happen.

When her children were growing up in Culpeper, Jackson said she had to drive miles and miles to bring them to a pool to swim.

Now, she’s doing the same thing with her grandchildren when they visit, she told town leaders. Jackson said she learned to swim in a pool on a Black farm in Norman.

“I am very encouraged you have gotten this far,” Jackson said.

Finally, Sandra Reaves-Yates, former president of the Culpeper Branch NAACP, said she supports the pool on behalf of local youth.

“It is our civic duty to make sure our children are prepared for real life,” Reaves-Yates, said, including preparing them against drowning.

Teaching a child to swim will help make them physically and mentally strong, she said.

“There is nothing like a confident child,” Reaves-Yates said.

The county will oversee design and construction of the pool in collaboration with the town, Town Manager Chris Hively said in a presentation Tuesday. The facility, next to Eastern View High School, will be open seven days a week from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The county will appoint a public pool director and handle the facility’s annual budget, procedures and programs as well as hire staff. An advisory board of county and town staff will oversee the operation.

After many failed attempts over the past two decades, at least, the pool proposal is now at its closest to reality.

The majority of Town Council members were not stopping that train when Councilwoman Meaghan Taylor, supported by Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, raised oft-repeated concerns about double taxation. They voted against advancing the proposal with 50-50 operational costs, because town residents are also county residents and pay taxes to both governments.

Taylor, long involved with parks and recreation in Culpeper, said she supports the pool but took issue with town residents paying twice for it. She said she was cautious due to years of financial commitment for pool operations and maintenance. The contract just approved is good for 90 years, with either the town or county able to opt out after 20 years.

“We are absolutely working with the county,” Taylor said, voting on principle. “As taxpayers we are all very much supporting it.”

Councilman Joe Short, serving his first term, said the double-taxation argument is not always accurate because county taxes pay for certain services and town taxes finance a different set of services.

He told Taylor he was not sure her stance was the hill she wanted to draw her sword on or the battle she wanted to wage. He said the town should close the deal with the county to build Culpeper’s first public pool.

Short said the town and county need to ensure that an entrance fee or transportation issue not be a hindrance to residents accessing and using the pool.

The county will approve an additional fixed, public transit route to provide rides from town to the fieldhouse and the pool. The fieldhouse is slated to open this fall.

Councilwoman Jamie Clancey also disapproved of double taxation, saying the town tried to avoid it.

“Take it up with the county, but it’s not a reason to vote against (the pool),” Clancey said.

Councilman Travis Brown, a first-term councilman who ran on opening a pool, said he doesn’t feel the deal is equitable, but he wants a pool. It’s a no-brainer for him, he said at Tuesday’s meeting.

“Pay the money, it’s not fair, but build a pool,” Brown said.

The Town and County have now ratified the agreements to go forward with building an outdoor Public Pool, County Board Chairman Gary Deal said in a post Wednesday.

“The design/build process will take place immediately,” he said. “In my opinion, Town and County officials have heard our citizens and have come through for the Community to facilitate this project forward.”

Read more in an upcoming edition regarding admission fees and other details recently presented regarding use of the multi-faceted fieldhouse at the sports complex to be run by the Culpeper County Parks & Recreation Dept. It is slated to open to the public later this fall.