 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
TRAFFIC ALERT: vehicles lined up for COVID testing in Warrenton
0 comments
editor's pick top story

TRAFFIC ALERT: vehicles lined up for COVID testing in Warrenton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Testing

Vehicles line up at Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton Thursday morning for COVID tests.

 WARRENTON POLICE

A traffic alert is in effect for a main thoroughfare through Warrenton this morning as people line up to try and get a curbside COVID test.

Warrenton Police Department issued the alert after 7 a.m. Thursday stating that drive-thru COVID testing at Piedmont Urgent Care on Blackwell Rd. continues today.

“However, testing is now by APPOINTMENT ONLY,” the PD said of the site located off the highway near the U.S. 15, 29 and 17 junction.

Tests are $100 for those without insurance.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Patients were advised they could expect same day results for rapid antigen testing and within 24-hrs for PCR testing. Friday PCR tests take 24-72-hrs for results, according to Piedmont Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Piedmont Family Practice.

The queue line for those waiting to be tested on Thursday is the right lane of Walker Drive, westbound, with the south entrance of the parking lot being the entry point, according to Warrenton PD. All other westbound traffic on Walker Drive can get by using the left lane, according to the advisory.

Motorists were advised to be aware of increased traffic volume and congestion Thursday on Walker Drive between Blackwell Road and Holiday Court.

The PD advised that the medical office did not have on-site restrooms for those seeking a test. A port-a-john is on site.

Make an appointment at https://CurbsideCovidTesting.as.me/

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Choosing the right gear to run outdoors

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

WHO: global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
Health

WHO: global COVID cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high

  • Updated

BERLIN (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of COVID-19 cases recorded worldwide increased by 11% last week compared with the previous week, with the biggest increase in the Americas. The gain followed a gradual increase since October.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert