TRAFFIC ALERT: vehicles lined up for COVID testing in Warrenton

A traffic alert is in effect for a main thoroughfare through Warrenton this morning as people line up to try and get a curbside COVID test.

Warrenton Police Department issued the alert after 7 a.m. Thursday stating that drive-thru COVID testing at Piedmont Urgent Care on Blackwell Rd. continues today.

“However, testing is now by APPOINTMENT ONLY,” the PD said of the site located off the highway near the U.S. 15, 29 and 17 junction.

Tests are $100 for those without insurance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Patients were advised they could expect same day results for rapid antigen testing and within 24-hrs for PCR testing. Friday PCR tests take 24-72-hrs for results, according to Piedmont Urgent Care, a subsidiary of Piedmont Family Practice.

The queue line for those waiting to be tested on Thursday is the right lane of Walker Drive, westbound, with the south entrance of the parking lot being the entry point, according to Warrenton PD. All other westbound traffic on Walker Drive can get by using the left lane, according to the advisory.

Motorists were advised to be aware of increased traffic volume and congestion Thursday on Walker Drive between Blackwell Road and Holiday Court.