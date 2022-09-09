Triple the fun: Art of Aging returns Saturday with first in trio of mini-expos

A signature event of Aging Together that was put on pause by the pandemic will returns, with excitement, this weekend in a new format that promises to be triple the fun.

The free festival is for older adults, families, caregivers, veterans and professionals serving older adults or younger people thinking about planning for their own future.

The Art of Aging Lifestyle & Wellness Expo—a mini version—will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Rapp At Home, 567 Mount Salem Avenue in Washington, Va.

Then check out a second mini expo, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 27 at The Gathering Place, 650 Alwington Blvd. in Warrenton.

Saving the best for last is the third mini Art of Aging Expo, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 13 at Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper. The outdoors event’s rain date is Oct. 25.

Before the pandemic, Aging Together hosted one large exposition at Germanna Community College in Culpeper, featuring vendors, resources, healthcare screenings, entertainment, food and self-care. More than 600 attended the last one in 2019.

This year, organizers rethought the expo’s format.

“Mini is a relative term, as these events will certainly bring a wide audience, but each will be a condensed version of the original format,” Aging Together Executive Director Ellen Phipps said.

The new layout allows for a broader reach, made more convenient for each of the region’s three counties.

Each expo, as always, will feature an array of senior-focused vendors, programs, services and offerings. There will also be COVID-19 vaccines available, screenings, food and a constant—fun and socialization.

Each expo will be slightly different and reflect the flavor of its location.

In Little Washington, New Iberia will sell its fare for the expo, while Catch the Chef food truck will be on site in Fauquier and Culpeper.

Registration is not required for any of the expos. Everyone is invited, regardless of their place of residence.

Questions? See agingtogether.org/expo or call 540-829-6405.