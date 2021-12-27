Two dozen new COVID hospitalizations in Culpeper area health district in past week

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District added 965 new COVID-19 cases in the past week along with four new deaths from the infectious respiratory virus and two dozen new hospitalizations, according to VDH data.

Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison and Orange counties all added one new fatality in the period of Dec. 20 through Dec. 27. Only Rappahannock remained unchanged.

Virginia Dept. of Health reported 11 new hospitalizations from novel coronavirus from Fauquier in that time, three from Culpeper, three from Madison and seven from Orange.

District-wide, there have been 289 COVID death since reporting began in March 2020. More than a third of the deaths have occurred in the past few months.

The seven-day daily average for new cases as of Dec. 27, 2021 was 46, higher than the December 2020 surge.

Since July of this year through Dec. 18, children in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District have accounted for 2,290 cases—about 10 percent of all cases in the five counties.

In the district during that same time period, eight children were hospitalized with the virus and one died from it, according to health department data.

See rrhd.org for vaccination sites in this area.