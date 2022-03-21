Two years in, COVID community level low for Culpeper

COVID-19 community levels were reported as low in Culpeper, Fauquier, and Orange as of this past Friday and medium in Rappahannock and Madison, according to the latest update exactly two years into the pandemic from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Most U.S. cases of COVID-19 during the winter surge were caused by the Omicron sub-lineage called BA.1. As the virus continues to spread, it will also keep mutating.

“We are now seeing a ‘new’ Omicron called BA.2. This Omicron BA.2 sub-lineage constituted 1 in 10 cases a week ago and now makes up a quarter of sequenced viruses nationwide,” according to the RRHD update.

“Currently, the prevalence of BA.2 is the highest in the Northeast. In the region spanning New York and New Jersey, CDC estimates 39.0% of circulating viruses are BA.2.”

Preliminary research overseas, including from Qatar and Denmark, suggests that those that were already sick with Omicron are unlikely to get sick again with BA.2. Early findings out of South Africa and the United Kingdom also suggest that vaccines still provide protection against severe disease.

“We will monitor the situation with BA.2 and update you as we learn more. We are hopeful that between vaccinations and natural immunity, most infections will be mild and our hospitals will continue to remain at manageable levels,” RRHD stated in its update.

Monday, March 21, 2022 marks the two-year anniversary of the first patient with COVID-19 admitted to University of Virginia Health System for care. UVA Health hosted a special event in the main lobby at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville to reflect and pay tribute to the extraordinary dedication contributions and sacrifices of team members.

The public can leave messages of reflection and hope at this gratitude board: uvahealth.kudoboard.com/boards/st5EVJ5Z/reflectionsandhope

UVA Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Station expressed her thoughts.

"As I reflect over the past two years, and what our team has endured, I’m reminded of how each team member has displayed amazing courage. The selfless commitment in the early days when we knew so little, to the continuous emotional roller coaster, to the experience of the most recent surge event," Staton posted on the gratitude board.

"Each team member has their own personal Covid story. These stories cover a wide range of events from homeschooling children, financial hardship, vaccination concerns, to even personal loss of a loved one. Thank you for standing with us through this unprecedented time in healthcare."

"On this day in 2020, UVA Health received its first patient infected with COVID-19. We recognize the resilience of our healthcare workers, families, and friends during this challenging journey," according to a health system post on Monday. "Today is a day to reflect, remember, and recognize the incredible efforts and sacrifices of our healthcare workers and community members."

As of March 10, Virginia Dept. of Health streamlined its COVID reporting for localities so that the information is no longer daily, but reported for longer timeframes.

Culpeper County reported 4,134 cases by date of illness in the past 13 weeks compared to 11,388 during the entire two years, according to VDH.

The sheer volume of cases from Omicron lead to noticeably more COVID-19 deaths. There were 46 deaths the past 13 weeks in Culpeper, nearly a third of the total 142 deaths in the county during the two-year pandemic.

Strain is easing on the local hospital. As of the week ending March 4, beds in use were 46.6 beds of 98 total at UVA Culpeper Medical Center, according to federal data.

The 7-day average of COVID-hospitalized patients for that week was four patients.

For the week ending March 4, there were 90 COVID-19 confirmed patients in the ER, compared to a high of 390 to end 2021.

