Unique grief: Team Jordan works for suicide prevention, survivor support

The local suicide prevention and survivor support coalition, Team Jordan, awarded cash and prizes worth more than $15,000 during its recent raffle drawing at the Culpeper Police Department.

Team Jordan also continued to shine a light on the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S. In 2020, 45,979 people died by suicide, according to the CDC.

Aiden Terrill, the child of local enforcement, picked the winning tickets for Team Jordan on Dec. 1, from a golden raffle drum filled with pill bottles. Inside each bottle was a slip of paper containing the name of each person who purchased a $100 ticket in support of the nonprofit’s largest annual fundraiser.

Spinning the raffle drum were Mark Nowacki, head of Culpeper County Victim Witness and Mark Jenkins, son of Culpeper Police Chief Chris Jenkins, the founder of Team Jordan.

Chief Jenkins named the group for his late son, who tragically died Jan. 19, 2014. Jordan Jenkins was 26 and a graduate of Culpeper County High School.

The $15,000 Team Jordan raffle winner was Brian Wortman. Other winners of smaller prizes included Gladys Williams, Roger Mitchell Sr., Tim Fant, Jim Gearing and Piedmont Steakhouse.

Supporters included It’s About Thyme, which donated an overnight stay and dinner for two, given to the highest bidder for $400, Steve Elkins. Green Ribbon, an a la carte cart and catering business based at Old House Vineyards, donated a $40 gift card won by Jennifer Driggers.

It was the 9th Annual Team Jordan raffle, an opportunity to spread the word about the help and resources available for suicide prevention and for survivors, and their families.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Community Services Prevention Manager Alan Rasmussen spoke about on the topic as one who has been on the front lines of suicide and substance abuse prevention since 2003 in the Culpeper-area.

A founding member of Team Jordan, Rassmussen said RRCS supports their work and understands the incredible impact survivors of suicide can have in addressing the community issue. Proceeds from the annual raffle back the Survivors For Life support group that meets monthly, facilitated by Rasmussen.

“It’s important to note this group has helped a number of people find ways to cope with this unique grief of losing a loved one to suicide,” Rasmussen said during the raffle drawing livestream. “And I know first-hand, it’s actually helped to save lives.”

Funds raised through Team Jordan are used for counseling services, support programs and financial hardship or any issue that could led a person to experience depression and hopelessness.

“There’s no limit to what these funds can be used for—they’re here to help survivors in any way that’s important to them,” Rasmussen said, quoting Chief Jenkins.

Team Jordan and RRCS this year additionally teamed up to produce PSAs on suicide that aired on Comcast, to promote the ability for those in distress to find help. The nonprofit also provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors in Culpeper County.

Team Jordan Secretary Kristen Jenkins, daughter of Chief Jenkins, said since forming their nonprofit has awarded 50 scholarships worth over $50,000.

“Our community comes first here,” she said. “We consider that investing in the community and the future.”

Team Jordan put a special focus on the age group of 18 younger, at higher risk for suicide, Kristen Jenkins said. Scholarships were awarded based on essays the students submitted tackling the difficult topic of suicide.

“We don’t take it lightly,” she said. “We read every story.”

She encouraged those watching the livestream to look out for the signs of suicide and to look out for each other.

“Hi, dad—I love you,” Kristen Jenkins said.

Chief Jenkins was noticeably absent from the raffle drawing as he is dealing with health issues, and recently announced his retirement, effective Jan. 1.

“He is off facing a new and tough battle in life, meeting it head-on,” said Team Jordan Vice Chairman Nick Crisner, of the chief’s recent cancer diagnosis, publicly announced. “I know he will persevere over this just like has everything else in life. We need him back here with us as soon as possible.”

Next year’s drawing will be back live and open to the public, Crisner said, noting they had made reservations to host it at Pepper’s on Nov. 30, 2023.

He encouraged those listening to get involved when someone is in distress or depressed. It might feel uncomfortable or could be perceived as interfering, Crisner said, but there it too much to lose to just stand idly by.

As is taught in RRRC’s Gatekeeper classes and mental health first aid, there is a way to be tactful and caring when encountering people in distress. It’s all about a gentle choice of words and calm demeanor, Crisner said.

“There’s too much at stake...even if you just ask a few questions,” he said. “Everybody needs help in life at some point or another. If we see it, we should try to lend a helping hand.”