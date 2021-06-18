UVA Children’s opening Pediatric Liver Clinic in Haymarket

Providing comprehensive liver care for children, a new clinic opens June 22 next to Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center in Heathcote Health Center.

Appointments will be available the third or fourth Tuesday of every other month with Dr. Frank DiPaola, director of Pediatric Hepatology and medical director of Pediatric Liver Transplantation.

The clinic will see children with the full range of liver conditions, including jaundice, liver masses or liver cancer, liver or bile duct infections and hepatitis, as well as children who have had a liver transplant and are looking to establish follow-up care closer to home, according to a hospital release.

Children whose conditions may require a liver transplant will be evaluated through a partnership between UVA Children’s and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. Liver transplant patients receive all their care in Charlottesville and Northern Virginia.

"Our goal is to make it easy for families in Northern Virginia to access high-quality, compassionate care for their child close to home from an excellent team that specializes in