UVA Culpeper Family Care doctor to lead region's health district

A longtime family-practice physician from Culpeper has been named the new health director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, effective Feb. 1, 2022.

Dr. L. Trice Gravatte IV comes to the Virginia Department of Health from University of Virginia Health, with which he has been lead physician at UVA Primary Care Family Care of Culpeper.

The regional health district serves Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Gravatte joined UVA Health in 2013 after spending 25 years in private practice, mainly in Warrenton, UVA Health said in a statement.

Dr. Colin Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, will continue to serve as the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District’s acting health director until Gravatte assumes the role next year.

Born in Southwest Virginia, Gravatte grew up in Fairfax County. He attended the University of Virginia for his undergraduate degree, and earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Virginia.

Outside of his role as a physician, Gravatte volunteers at The Free Clinic of Culpeper and participates on the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation board of directors. He is married and enjoys chasing two young grandchildren, traveling, golf, hiking and UVA sports, UVA Health said.