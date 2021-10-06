UVA Culpeper Medical Center new name for local hospital

Culpeper’s hospital just got a new and shorter name.
Effective Oct. 1, the in-patient facility and ER on Sunset Lane will be known as UVA Culpeper Medical Center. UVA Haymarket and UVA Prince William, formerly part of Novant Health, have also been similarly renamed to align with UVA Health, its sole owner since July 1, according to a health system release on Wednesday.
University of Virginia Health System is based in Charlottesville. Its expanded ownership includes all acute care facilities, ambulatory and outpatient locations, and medical group offices throughout the Northern Virginia and Culpeper areas.
"Our brand evolution, including updating facility signage, websites, forms, workwear and other materials will continue throughout 2022," said Al Pilong, CEO UVA Health facilities in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. "We appreciate our community's patience and understanding as we work through this ongoing process."
UVA Health called the name change a milestone and “a reminder that physicians, advanced practice providers and team members throughout Northern Virginia and Culpeper are now united with UVA Health to deliver high quality care to patients in our communities. Expanding the scope of UVA Health will provide more opportunities for patients to access clinical trials examining potential breakthrough treatments and better support highly specialized care for patients across Virginia.” UVAHealthUnited.com.