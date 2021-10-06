UVA Culpeper Medical Center new name for local hospital

Culpeper’s hospital just got a new and shorter name.

Effective Oct. 1, the in-patient facility and ER on Sunset Lane will be known as UVA Culpeper Medical Center. UVA Haymarket and UVA Prince William, formerly part of Novant Health, have also been similarly renamed to align with UVA Health, its sole owner since July 1, according to a health system release on Wednesday.

University of Virginia Health System is based in Charlottesville. Its expanded ownership includes all acute care facilities, ambulatory and outpatient locations, and medical group offices throughout the Northern Virginia and Culpeper areas.

"Our brand evolution, including updating facility signage, websites, forms, workwear and other materials will continue throughout 2022," said Al Pilong, CEO UVA Health facilities in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. "We appreciate our community's patience and understanding as we work through this ongoing process."